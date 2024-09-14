Italy's Most Romantic Restaurant For Unparalleled Sunset Views Is A Cliffside Beauty
Nestled in a cave that overlooks the Adriatic Sea in the South of Italy lies one of the world's most romantic restaurants: the Grotta Palazzese. It's exactly where you'd expect to find one too. The cliffs in this region — on the heel of the boot-shaped country — rise straight out of the sea and are dotted with ancient caves and grottos. Those visiting Italy to soak in its history will enjoy dining in these grottos knowing they have hosted social gatherings for hundreds of years, often for seafaring travelers from Europe on their way to the Mediterranean.
The Grotta Palazzese restaurant is located in the "Grotta di Palazzo" or palace cave, which has also hosted celebrations and dinner parties for hundreds of years.It is now a fine-dining restaurant and part of the Grotta Palazzese Hotel in downtown Polignano a Mare, a serene Italian beach town. Considered to be one of the most exclusive outdoor restaurants in the world, this is a food destination that should definitely be on the bucket list of anyone who romanticizes Southern Europe. Getting a reservation is surprisingly straightforward, especially if you're lucky enough to be staying in the adjoining hotel. And while a meal at Grotta Palazzese is by no means cheap, you can quite easily save up enough using these budget hacks for Italy to splurge on a meal here. The memories you make will last a lifetime.
The Grotta Palazzese restaurant has charmed diners since the 1700s
The vast terrace of the Grotta Palazzese restaurant seats 150 diners at a time, but each table gives you spectacular views and you'll never feel like there are too many people there. That's because either side of the terrace is open. The Adriatic Sea stretches to the horizon on one side, on the other are a pair of ancient caves. So iconic is the setting that the French painter and architect Jean Louis Desprez painted a watercolor depicting it. The restaurant's menu features the work of art, reminding you of just how long people have enjoyed that view.
The ambiance is simple and elegant and there are no flashy elements to draw one's attention away from the natural beauty. Since this is technically an outdoor restaurant, you enjoy the salty sea breeze and might even see some birds sweep through the limestone caverns as you dine.
While restaurants of this caliber often have long waiting periods, you can reserve a table at Grotta Palazzese a day in advance (and sometimes even for the same day) by filling out an online reservation request form. Guests of the Hotel Grotta Palazzese and its sister Grotta Palazzese Beach Hotel get guaranteed seaside tables. For all other diners with reservations, a spot is assigned only when you arrive, so arrive slightly early to get your pick of tables.
Best time to go to Grotta Palazzese, and what to eat there
The restaurant offers lunch and dinner, so it can be enjoyed under different lighting conditions. For the best of both worlds, reserve a table during sunset and watch the ambiance transform from half-light to candlelit twilight. Dinner slots are two hours, with the earliest being 6 p.m. and the last being 10:30 p.m. Choose the timing that will get you there during sunset depending on the month you visit. The 6 p.m. slot is the only one in which children under 10 are allowed. However, if you arrive slightly early for the slot, you will generally get to enjoy views of the restaurant and its backdrop before it gets crowded.
The food at Grotta Palazzese is a blend of Italian classics made with local ingredients and Mediterranean flavors. Expect dishes like their raviolo cacio e pepe with prawn and caviar. The restaurant offers multiple set menus including vegetarian and vegan options that start at 195 euros (about $215) per person excluding drinks. You can also pick and choose your favorite dishes à la carte.
One thing to keep in mind when visiting this iconic restaurant is that you are going there more for the location and ambiance than the food. Multiple Tripadvisor reviews, while praising the setting, describe the fare as underwhelming. Of course, there are lots of budget Italian destinations with stunning seaside views and great food. However, the overall experience of dining at Grotta Palazzese is singular.