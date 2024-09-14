Italy's Most Romantic Restaurant For Unparalleled Sunset Views Is A Cliffside Beauty

Nestled in a cave that overlooks the Adriatic Sea in the South of Italy lies one of the world's most romantic restaurants: the Grotta Palazzese. It's exactly where you'd expect to find one too. The cliffs in this region — on the heel of the boot-shaped country — rise straight out of the sea and are dotted with ancient caves and grottos. Those visiting Italy to soak in its history will enjoy dining in these grottos knowing they have hosted social gatherings for hundreds of years, often for seafaring travelers from Europe on their way to the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

The Grotta Palazzese restaurant is located in the "Grotta di Palazzo" or palace cave, which has also hosted celebrations and dinner parties for hundreds of years.It is now a fine-dining restaurant and part of the Grotta Palazzese Hotel in downtown Polignano a Mare, a serene Italian beach town. Considered to be one of the most exclusive outdoor restaurants in the world, this is a food destination that should definitely be on the bucket list of anyone who romanticizes Southern Europe. Getting a reservation is surprisingly straightforward, especially if you're lucky enough to be staying in the adjoining hotel. And while a meal at Grotta Palazzese is by no means cheap, you can quite easily save up enough using these budget hacks for Italy to splurge on a meal here. The memories you make will last a lifetime.

Advertisement