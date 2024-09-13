One Of Southern Texas' Best-Kept Secrets Is This Spacious Beach With Tropical Vibes
Texas might not be famous for its tropical shores, but that doesn't mean they don't exist. The Texas Gulf Coast is bursting with beautiful beaches just waiting to be explored. The next time you're headed to the Texas shoreline, bypass tourist traps like Galveston and Port Aransas (lovely as they are) and head straight to one of Texas' most spacious beaches: Boca Chica Beach. Balmy year-round temps, sandy beaches, and gentle ocean waves beckon travelers who are willing to make the trip down south.
About 23 miles east of Brownsville (the southernmost city in Texas, and right next to Mexico), Boca Chica Beach is located on more than 1,000 acres of land and is a popular spot for locals to swim, fish, surf, and birdwatch. With a driveable eight-mile coastline (yep, you can drive your car on the beach), you can easily pick a private spot in the sand and spend a day on the water without having to stress about crowds. Surrounded by tropical breezes and gentle sounds of the surf, you might even forget you're in Texas. This best-kept secret is a traveler's delight, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Texas' busier beaches while offering its own unique experiences that you can only find on the Gulf Coast.
What is there to do at Boca Chica Beach?
Boca Chica Beach is remote and remains mostly undeveloped.Like many Texas beaches, it's rife with wildlife, and nature enthusiasts can expect to see any number of animals, both on land and in the sea. Spring and summer visitors might even catch a glimpse of Kemp's ridley sea turtles, who return to the beach every year to nest. Birds of prey, such as peregrine falcons and the U.S.-endangered Aplomado falcon, dot the skies. A careful look into the gulf waters might even reveal a blue velella jellyfish (their venom is mild, but it's probably best to stay away).
Bring your surfboard if you'd like to catch some waves, or just spend your day wading in the gulf. While the water temperature varies throughout the year, it ranges between an average of 68 degrees in February to an average temperature of 84 degrees in August, making it comfortable for wet suit-free swimming for most of the year. If watersports aren't your thing, you can hike the Boca Chica Loop at the Boca Chica Wildlife Refuge. Boca Chica Beach is also right next to SpaceX, and a short drive will provide you with some amazing photo ops of rockets.
There is one important thing to note about Boca Chica Beach, however. Due to its remote location, it's lacking in facilities and amenities. Be prepared to bring your own food, water, supplies, and trash bags to remove your trash when you leave.
How to get to Boca Chica Beach
The reason Boca Chica Beach has remained such a hidden gem is because it's off the beaten path – it takes some work to get there. While you can fly into the Brownsville South Padre International Airport, which is only about 30 minutes from the beach, flights are limited. A better option might be to fly into Valley International Airport in nearby Harlingen, Texas. This airport is about an hour away from the beach but has a more robust selection of flights. Prefer to drive? The drive from Dallas is over nine hours. A trip from San Antonio will take you around five hours. If you're coming from Houston or Austin, you can expect to spend about six hours in the car (although, the road trip is part of the fun, right?).
Make sure to plan for your accommodations before you leave. You won't find any beachfront luxury resorts or cute little Airbnbs along the coast in this location, which, honestly, is part of its charm. You can camp in nearby Boca Chica State Park or find lodging in Brownsville, and then drive to the beach for the day.