One Of Southern Texas' Best-Kept Secrets Is This Spacious Beach With Tropical Vibes

Boca Chica Beach is remote and remains mostly undeveloped.Like many Texas beaches, it's rife with wildlife, and nature enthusiasts can expect to see any number of animals, both on land and in the sea. Spring and summer visitors might even catch a glimpse of Kemp's ridley sea turtles, who return to the beach every year to nest. Birds of prey, such as peregrine falcons and the U.S.-endangered Aplomado falcon, dot the skies. A careful look into the gulf waters might even reveal a blue velella jellyfish (their venom is mild, but it's probably best to stay away).

Bring your surfboard if you'd like to catch some waves, or just spend your day wading in the gulf. While the water temperature varies throughout the year, it ranges between an average of 68 degrees in February to an average temperature of 84 degrees in August, making it comfortable for wet suit-free swimming for most of the year. If watersports aren't your thing, you can hike the Boca Chica Loop at the Boca Chica Wildlife Refuge. Boca Chica Beach is also right next to SpaceX, and a short drive will provide you with some amazing photo ops of rockets.

There is one important thing to note about Boca Chica Beach, however. Due to its remote location, it's lacking in facilities and amenities. Be prepared to bring your own food, water, supplies, and trash bags to remove your trash when you leave.

