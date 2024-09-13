Is A Rome Tourist Pass The Right Option For You? Here's The Best Way To Know

Whether you're just starting your Italian vacation in Rome or are planning to spend your entire vacation in this ancient city, there's so much to see. You could spend a lifetime learning Rome's secrets, but if you're only there for a few days or even a few weeks, you'll probably be running around trying to fit all the most famous and beautiful sights in. One way to pay for your admission to a lot of the city's top attractions is to buy a city pass or tourist card, which can get you into a lot of the most famous spots for free. But will it actually save you money? If you're only in Rome for a short time and you want to see everything, it just might.

Not all the passes give you the same opportunities, so you may have to do some research to decide which, if any, are right for you. For example, the $112 Rome Tourist Card lets you choose from some of the biggest attractions in Rome, with an optional public transit card. The Rome City Pass (Turbopass) gets you into a lot more sights, but it costs between $122 and $184 and expires between one to seven days, depending on how much you pay. The relatively cheap Roma Pass gets you free rides on public transit, free bathrooms, free admission to one famous attraction, and discounts on all the rest of the city's museums and archeological sites for two to three days for just $41 to $65. The priciest Vatican & Rome Omnia Card costs $165 per person, but grants access to the majority of the most famous tourist attractions, along with a panoramic bus tour.

