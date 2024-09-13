Why Inexperienced Swimmers Should Avoid The Water At This Popular Florida Beach

At Daytona Beach, it's not uncommon for lifeguards to spring into action to rescue beachgoers swept away by rip currents. In July 2023, WKMG reported that 180 people were saved over the span of just a few days. Volusia County Beach Safety Captain AJ Miller explained to the outlet, "Even with those small waves, what's going to happen is a lot of what we get are people are playing and the wave comes through and kind of lifts you up, carries you out a little bit, sets you down, another wave comes through lifts you back up and carries you out further and before you know it you're where you can't touch."

Not even a full year later, in June 2024, something similar happened, as The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that lifeguards rescued 85 people in a single weekend alone. This serves as a reminder that swimmers — especially those less experienced — should think twice before venturing too deep, or perhaps avoid the water altogether. But if you decide to take a dip, follow the City of Daytona Beach's advice to avoid going in alone and to always stay within sight of lifeguards. For added protection, they recommend wearing a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

And if you ever find yourself in a rip current, Beach Safety emphasizes the importance of staying calm and avoiding the instinct to break free from it. "Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current and then swim to the shore," they said. Conversely, if you spot someone else in trouble, resist the urge to play hero. "Throw the person something that floats," they added. "Get help from a lifeguard or call 9-1-1."

