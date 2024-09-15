France's Lesser-Known Caribbean-Style Beach Is Often Ranked Among The Best In The World
Powdered sugar sand, turquoise water softly lapping the beach, and unique pink boulders wreathed in maritime pine trees. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was a Caribbean isle, but it's no tropical locale — it's Palombaggia Beach. Though it's loved by beachgoers, it's not exactly world-famous. This little-known corner of France can be found situated in the south of Corsica, giving the impression of being cast adrift in the Mediterranean Sea.
Considered to be one of France's most beautiful beaches, Palombaggia Beach (known as Plage de Palombaggia in French) is a serene cove and the perfect place to live out your Mediterranean summer fantasies.
Broken up into several different sections by rocky outcrops, visitors will find bars and beach clubs scattered in various alcoves and along the main beach strip, as well as parking areas. But formalities aside, you can rest assured that a visit to this idyllic stretch of sand in Corse-du-Sud is worth the trek — especially for those who like to seek out Europe's less-traveled gems. Here are the logistics for calling this beach home for a night (or a week!) and putting the crowds of the French Riviera firmly in your dust.
Getting to Palombaggia Beach in Corsica
A far-flung stretch of sand on an even further-flung island, getting to Palombaggia Beach isn't exactly a cake walk. Situated on the southern tip of Corsica, the closest large town is Porto Vecchio, one of Corsica's many underrated Mediterranean slices of coastal paradise on the eastern side of the island and just a 25-minute drive away, but you'll need to get there first.
There are two main methods of transportation to reach Corsica: plane and ferry. The fastest way to reach the island is by plane, as it is serviced by many major airports in Europe. There are four airports in Corsica, and although the largest airport is in the town of Ajaccio, the Bastia Poretta Airport is another good option. Hopping on the ferry is the only other way to reach the island, although typically much slower. For those coming from Italy, the most frequent ferry is from Livorno to Bastia and takes about 4-and-a-half to 5 hours. Ferries from France are drastically longer, anywhere from 10 to 15 hours, and depart from the cities of Marseilles, Toulon, and Nice, arriving in Ajaccio, Bastia, Porto Vecchio, and a few other ports.
Once you arrive, you can pick up a rental car or choose to take the bus or a taxi, although these are longer and potentially more expensive options. While Ajaccio might seem closer to Porto Vecchio and Palombaggia on a map, the drive is almost equal in length to the drive from Bastia as the route avoids Corsica's rugged and mountainous interior.
Where to stay near Palombaggia Beach
Palombaggia Beach is gorgeous enough that several equally stunning accommodation options have laid claim to its iconic shores. Hotel Palombaggia is surrounded by Corsica's signature hilly terrain and clusters of pines, providing a hideaway that feels secluded yet is still just steps from the sands and water. Here, you can spend your days swimming in the pool, enjoying your private terrace, or booking adventures like scuba diving or jet-skiing.
Similarly perched in the high hills that slope down towards the beach, Les Bergeries de Palombaggia is another private retreat that offers views out to the Tyrrhenian Sea. You won't even have to leave the hotel, as everything, from an onsite restaurant to an infinity pool and private patios hidden in lush foliage, await you.
For those that prefer to visit Palombaggia Beach from the larger town of Porto Vecchio, there are plenty of good options to choose from. Hotel Mariosa is a boutique property that overlooks the Gulf of Porto Vecchio and offers visitors a quiet respite, minutes from the city center and local beaches. Sunday brunch and aperitivo are just some of the amenities to look forward to. Hotel Don Cesar is another option that's within walking distance to downtown Porto Vecchio yet provides beautiful waterfront views, spacious suites and villas, and other benefits like a swimming pool and kids club.