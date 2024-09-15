France's Lesser-Known Caribbean-Style Beach Is Often Ranked Among The Best In The World

Powdered sugar sand, turquoise water softly lapping the beach, and unique pink boulders wreathed in maritime pine trees. You'd be forgiven for thinking this was a Caribbean isle, but it's no tropical locale — it's Palombaggia Beach. Though it's loved by beachgoers, it's not exactly world-famous. This little-known corner of France can be found situated in the south of Corsica, giving the impression of being cast adrift in the Mediterranean Sea.

Considered to be one of France's most beautiful beaches, Palombaggia Beach (known as Plage de Palombaggia in French) is a serene cove and the perfect place to live out your Mediterranean summer fantasies.

Broken up into several different sections by rocky outcrops, visitors will find bars and beach clubs scattered in various alcoves and along the main beach strip, as well as parking areas. But formalities aside, you can rest assured that a visit to this idyllic stretch of sand in Corse-du-Sud is worth the trek — especially for those who like to seek out Europe's less-traveled gems. Here are the logistics for calling this beach home for a night (or a week!) and putting the crowds of the French Riviera firmly in your dust.

