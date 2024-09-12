Outdoor Adventures Are Endless At This Underrated Gateway To Utah's Iconic Salt Lake City

If you love outdoor activities like hiking, mountain climbing, and camping, Utah is one of the best states to indulge in your passions. Cities like Provo, Moab, and Salt Lake City are prime destinations for those who want to push themselves to their limits while enjoying stunning scenery they can't find anywhere else.

Advertisement

That said, because these cities are so popular, they can feel crowded and overwhelming. There's nothing worse than waiting in line to get into a national park or explore a "pristine" patch of wilderness. Fortunately, you don't have to go too far to find a relatively untouched gem nestled next to the big metropolis of Salt Lake City.

Millcreek is a suburb of Salt Lake, but it practically feels like it's across the state, miles away from the hustle and bustle of downtown. Best of all, Millcreek still has all the outdoor activities you can find in and around Salt Lake, but without crowds of hikers and climbers to fight through to get a spot. In fact, this destination is one of multiple hidden spots in Utah where crowds are sparse, but the views are stunning.

Advertisement