Outdoor Adventures Are Endless At This Underrated Gateway To Utah's Iconic Salt Lake City
If you love outdoor activities like hiking, mountain climbing, and camping, Utah is one of the best states to indulge in your passions. Cities like Provo, Moab, and Salt Lake City are prime destinations for those who want to push themselves to their limits while enjoying stunning scenery they can't find anywhere else.
That said, because these cities are so popular, they can feel crowded and overwhelming. There's nothing worse than waiting in line to get into a national park or explore a "pristine" patch of wilderness. Fortunately, you don't have to go too far to find a relatively untouched gem nestled next to the big metropolis of Salt Lake City.
Millcreek is a suburb of Salt Lake, but it practically feels like it's across the state, miles away from the hustle and bustle of downtown. Best of all, Millcreek still has all the outdoor activities you can find in and around Salt Lake, but without crowds of hikers and climbers to fight through to get a spot. In fact, this destination is one of multiple hidden spots in Utah where crowds are sparse, but the views are stunning.
Why Millcreek is an underrated Utah gem for outdoor enthusiasts
As a suburb on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, Millcreek has everything travelers and residents could hope for in a Utah city. First, it's next to Millcreek Canyon and several hiking summits, making it the ideal destination for those who want to traverse the outdoors without going too far (like the otherworldly Snow Canyon State Park).
If you want something a bit more casual, Millcreek boasts a variety of public parks and green spaces. There's Scott Avenue Park to the west and Canyon Rim Park to the east, as well as a few others dotted throughout the suburb. Most of these areas are dog-friendly, so pet owners are encouraged to bring their furry friends along for the exercise.
But what about when the weather is less than inviting? There are several indoor climbing spots in Millcreek, including the Front Climbing Club and Momentum Indoor Climbing. This way, you can still get into peak shape without getting soaked or chilled to the bone.
When's the best time to visit Millcreek?
Technically, every season has a reason for you to visit Millcreek. However, if you want relatively mild weather, the "best" time to visit Millcreek is between July and October. Since this area doesn't get as crowded as other places like the islands of the Great Salt Lake, you almost never have to worry about other tourists dampening your plans.
If hiking and exploring are what you're after, autumn is an excellent time to go. The weather is brisk so you won't get too hot, and the changing leaves turn places like Millcreek Canyon into a magical wonderland. The views from some of the summits surrounding Millcreek (like the Salt Lake Valley Overlook) are spectacular during this time of year.
If you're a fan of skiing and snowboarding, Millcreek is not too far from some of the best ski resorts in Utah. On the south side of the mountains, you can access slopes like Solitude, Brighton, Alta, and Snowbird. It's easy to spend the day on the slopes and then head back into town for some world-class rest and relaxation. Overall, Millcreek has all the outdoor excitement Utah has to offer, but without the overwhelming crowds.