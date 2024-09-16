The French Airport You'll Want To Avoid At All Costs

It's a surprise to no one that airports can be frustrating. While you may be lucky enough to live near one that is always rated well, you could be flying into another that is a traveler's nightmare. While Paris' Charles de Gaulle is often called the worst international airport, there is another one in France that you want to avoid at all costs.

Advertisement

Though it didn't make Reddit's roundup of the worst airports, the Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport (BOD) has gotten some terrible reviews. In fact, on airlinequality.com, it got an overall customer review score of 2 out of 10. It was ranked one out of five for terminal seating and food/beverages, and a two out of five for cleanliness, signage, time spent in line, and airport staff. Not only that, but in May 2024, discount airline Ryanair announced it would pull its three planes and 90 employees out of Bordeaux-Mérignac by November of the same year due to disagreements about finances.

One verified customer on airlinequality.com said in August 2024: "This airport is beyond belief. No clear signs to security. It is hidden away behind an escalator! Nobody to ask. Wasted 20 minutes to be directed. Passed through security to find a queue a mile long for border control. Another 30 minutes wait and actually missed my flight! Unbelievable. Never seen such a chaotic setup. After missing my flight the queue disappeared. Advise anyone to turn up at least two hours before a flight. Or try another airport!"

Advertisement