For The Best Water Adventures In All Of Texas, Take A Day Trip To This Striking Beach
Imagine miles of uninterrupted shoreline and the warm blue water of the Gulf of Mexico lapping at the shores while you stroll along the sand collecting sea shells. Or maybe you'd prefer a day of off-shore fishing, casting your line for red snapper or kingfish. Or perhaps you'd rather spend the day relaxing with the marine life as you kayak through the peaceful waters of the Gulf. The Texas Gulf Coast is dotted with hidden gems, and if it's water adventures you seek, you can't go wrong with a trip to one of Texas's most beautiful beaches with a small-town vibe, Surfside Beach.
Located in Brazoria County, Surfside Beach is ranked one of the best sand beaches in Texas. This pretty beach, with its pale sand and aqua waters, is a water-lover's paradise. It's also tourist-friendly for anyone looking to take a beach vacation, with plenty of overnight accommodations ranging from RV parks to quaint little beachfront Airbnbs and an abundance of unique local restaurants — you can even enjoy dinner and cocktails on the beach. Given its proximity to Houston, many Texans don't need to spend the night to enjoy what Surfside Beach has to offer. This Texas beach town is the perfect destination for a quick day trip if you're local.
Spend a day in Surfside Beach, Texas
With a plethora of biking trails, prime birdwatching, and the opportunity to experience Texas history at Fort Velasco, you don't need to get in the water to enjoy the Surfside Beach's offerings. The beach is a shell collector's haven – over 600 types of shells have been identified on Brazoria County's beaches — and you can refresh your shell collection while barely getting your feet wet. If it's water you crave, rent a boat at the local marina or bring your own for quick access to the Gulf. Surfside Beach marinas and boat ramps are just a five-minute boat ride from the Gulf of Mexico. No boat, no problem. Fish for flounder or speckled trout from the shore or the jetty. Or, try your hand at crabbing at the Surfside Crabbing Pier. All you need to crab is some twine, some chicken, and a net.
Adventurous types will love catching waves in some of Texas' best surfing waters, so bring your board. You can also rent boards and take surf lessons from the local surf shop. If you want to get on the water but aren't quite up for surfing, rent a kayak from a local shop and enjoy a leisurely float.
The real treat is the beach, but if you have little kids, you might want to swing by the Surfside Splash Pad for a little extra water fun (minus the salt). Kids will also love hiking the attached Bird & Butterfly Trail.
Getting to Surfside Beach
Surfside Beach is just an hour's drive from Houston. This makes for an easy day trip for Houstonians. But it's also a nice day trip for anyone visiting the gorgeous island city of Galveston who wants to step away from the crowds of tourists and see more of the Texas coastline. The drive from Galveston to Surfside Beach is just under an hour, and day trippers will be rewarded with compelling coastal views along the way.
Surfside Beach boasts four miles of coastline, so finding a spot in the sand to spend the day will be easy. Depending on which beach you choose to visit, you can bring your car onto the sand, too (no parking a mile away and toting all your belongings to the water). Permitted vehicles are allowed on the beach east of Highway 322. if you don't want to share your beach with cars, plan on spending the day on the western side of the beach, but note that golf carts are allowed on both.