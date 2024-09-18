For The Best Water Adventures In All Of Texas, Take A Day Trip To This Striking Beach

With a plethora of biking trails, prime birdwatching, and the opportunity to experience Texas history at Fort Velasco, you don't need to get in the water to enjoy the Surfside Beach's offerings. The beach is a shell collector's haven – over 600 types of shells have been identified on Brazoria County's beaches — and you can refresh your shell collection while barely getting your feet wet. If it's water you crave, rent a boat at the local marina or bring your own for quick access to the Gulf. Surfside Beach marinas and boat ramps are just a five-minute boat ride from the Gulf of Mexico. No boat, no problem. Fish for flounder or speckled trout from the shore or the jetty. Or, try your hand at crabbing at the Surfside Crabbing Pier. All you need to crab is some twine, some chicken, and a net.

Adventurous types will love catching waves in some of Texas' best surfing waters, so bring your board. You can also rent boards and take surf lessons from the local surf shop. If you want to get on the water but aren't quite up for surfing, rent a kayak from a local shop and enjoy a leisurely float.

The real treat is the beach, but if you have little kids, you might want to swing by the Surfside Splash Pad for a little extra water fun (minus the salt). Kids will also love hiking the attached Bird & Butterfly Trail.