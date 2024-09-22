Why Square Waves Are So Deadly And What To Do If You Encounter One

What's even more treacherous about square waves is the fact that they can be difficult to spot. Unlike other hazards, lifeguards can't simply put up a red flag to warn swimmers of them. In his Islands interview, Mathew Giachetti highlighted the waves' erratic behavior, making them hard to detect. "No, square waves are not easy to see, especially when you are in the water, as they often appear as a grid-like pattern formed by intersecting swells, which can be difficult to recognize unless you are looking specifically for it," he said.

If you suspect you're caught in a square wave, your first and foremost priority should be to get out of the water as quickly and safely as possible. The method is similar to escaping a rip current. "If caught in a square wave, the most important thing to do is get out of the water immediately, as they are extremely dangerous," Giachetti advised. "Stay calm, try to float on your back, and swim parallel to the shore to escape the wave's force. Then carefully make your way back to land as soon as possible; if you can't reach the shore quickly, signal for help." In short, the elusive nature of square waves makes them a hidden danger, but understanding how to respond calmly can help ensure you stay safe in the water.

