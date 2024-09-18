Mexico's 'Happy Coast' Is An Underrated Sunny Paradise Of Natural Beauty And Sweet Seclusion
These days, it can be hard to find genuine hidden gems in Mexico. Of course, in a country so large and so varied, there are always spots that remain tucked away, separated from the main tourist routes by geography, tradition, or circumstance. Costalegre translates to the "happy coast," located in the state of Jalisco on Mexico's Pacific Coast. Costalegre is an underrated paradise of secluded bays, exquisite beaches, and picturesque capes with an unassuming presence south of Puerto Vallarta.
As soon as you arrive at one of the Costalegre's vast, sweeping stretches of golden sand, it may be obvious why it has such a charming nickname. It has stayed well off the radar for most visitors and for major commercial development that could threaten the natural beauty. Overdevelopment has been a hallmark of almost every other paradise corner of Mexico, from the Riviera Maya to Los Cabos. Further north on the Western coast from Costalegre, Puerto Vallarta and Punta Mita are filled with luxury resorts and cruise excursions. And yet, Costalegre's beaches remain extraordinarily pristine, empty, and unspoiled.
Sustainable, regenerative development in Costalegre
Costalegre remains unblemished thanks to a commitment from a group of private landowners to preserve the coastline's natural beauty. Ninety-eight percent of the 9-mile stretch of coast remains undeveloped with a protected biosphere including a wildlife reserve and sea turtle sanctuary. But the thing that makes the Costalegre so special is that, while it is underrated, it is not undiscovered. Although visitors will not find gaudy structures tainting the landscape, they will still find luxury resorts for a peaceful stay in a quiet paradise, like the private villas at Careyes and the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo.
Careyes was founded in the '60s by Italian banker Gian Franco Brignone, who envisioned a jungle paradise accessible only by plane. Careyes was designed as though it was Mexico's answer to the Amalfi Coast, with stunning beachside villas and Italianate castles on cliffs overlooking the ocean. It is a luxury resort community unlike any other, and one that leans into the natural world and a more traditional way of life.
Brignone's vision of an inaccessible oasis might have been overtaken by practicality and modernity, as the coastline is now accessible by car and a 3-hour drive from Puerto Vallarta. But there are still places on the Costalegre where you really can get away from it all. Verana is a boutique hotel built into the cliffs overlooking the tiny traditional beach town of Yelapa. It can only be reached by taking a boat, and then hiking into the jungle beside a mule packing your luggage.
Exploration and dining in the pristine tropical wilderness on Mexico's Pacific Coast
One of the best things about traveling to this part of Mexico is being able to get an authentic view of the region by exploring an area that has yet to be overrun by tourists. The happy coast is set against a backdrop of lush jungle, while the ocean is a playground for some of the most remarkable marine life imaginable, boasting some amazing dive sites. Whether you trek through the jungle to the hidden Yelapa Waterfalls or strap on tanks and a mask to dive the Majahuitas with manta rays, turtles, and parrotfish, it is an exceptional place for outdoor enthusiasts.
When it's time to refuel after your adventures, you'll discover the region is also a showcase for some of the best Mexican food and drink. Most famously, Jalisco state is home to Santiago de Tequila, the small town outside of Guadalajara where the eponymous cactus firewater is made. As a result, margaritas and paloma cocktails are readily available almost everywhere you go, which combine beautifully with the stunning sunsets. For foodies, tortas ahogadas (drowned sandwiches) are a Jalisco specialty. A luxuriant, messy, greedy experience, these succulent pork sandwiches are soaked in red-hot tomato salsa and often served with plastic gloves in place of cutlery! Another fantastic regional delicacy is the birria taco, a variation of the classic barbacoa made with goat or lamb cooked in and served with a rich, spicy broth.