Mexico's 'Happy Coast' Is An Underrated Sunny Paradise Of Natural Beauty And Sweet Seclusion

Costalegre remains unblemished thanks to a commitment from a group of private landowners to preserve the coastline's natural beauty. Ninety-eight percent of the 9-mile stretch of coast remains undeveloped with a protected biosphere including a wildlife reserve and sea turtle sanctuary. But the thing that makes the Costalegre so special is that, while it is underrated, it is not undiscovered. Although visitors will not find gaudy structures tainting the landscape, they will still find luxury resorts for a peaceful stay in a quiet paradise, like the private villas at Careyes and the Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo.

Careyes was founded in the '60s by Italian banker Gian Franco Brignone, who envisioned a jungle paradise accessible only by plane. Careyes was designed as though it was Mexico's answer to the Amalfi Coast, with stunning beachside villas and Italianate castles on cliffs overlooking the ocean. It is a luxury resort community unlike any other, and one that leans into the natural world and a more traditional way of life.

Brignone's vision of an inaccessible oasis might have been overtaken by practicality and modernity, as the coastline is now accessible by car and a 3-hour drive from Puerto Vallarta. But there are still places on the Costalegre where you really can get away from it all. Verana is a boutique hotel built into the cliffs overlooking the tiny traditional beach town of Yelapa. It can only be reached by taking a boat, and then hiking into the jungle beside a mule packing your luggage.

