Explore The Unique New Orleans Zoo That Ranks Among The World's Best
As anyone who has been to New Orleans knows, the Crescent City is unlike any other place in the United States. NOLA is practically its own little world: A cross-section of past and present, with a healthy dose of partying and the macabre mixed in for good measure. That's why it's one of the best destinations to host your wedding and why travel guru Rick Steves highly recommends visiting if you haven't already.
But when most people think of New Orleans, they probably imagine the French Quarter and Bourbon Street, or especially Mardi Gras and the very spooky ghost tours. While those attractions are certainly enjoyable, the city is also hiding one of the best natural exhibits in the country: The Audubon Zoo.
Tucked into the bottom corner of the 14th Ward, this Zoo is something of a hidden gem. Even if you've been to zoos across the country, many of them pale in comparison to the Audubon Zoo. It's not necessarily the animals that make the zoo so incredible, but instead the lush habitats and atmosphere that elevate this attraction to another level. So, next time you're in the Big Easy, make your way to Audubon Zoo and see what all the fuss is about.
What to know about the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans
The Audubon Zoo is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm throughout the year. The only official holidays where the zoo closes are Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Mardis Gras. However, inclement weather can often force the zoo to close, so it's always a good idea to check the website before visiting.
Standard ticket prices are $35 for adults (13-64), $30 for children (12 and under), and $30 for seniors. Depending on when you go, you may be able to save money. For example, prices may be lower during less popular seasons or when there are no special events at the zoo. You can also bundle your tickets with the Audubon Aquarium and Insectarium and save. Bundle prices range from $44.95 to $49.95. Both the Aquarium and Insectarium are on Canal St. where it meets the Mississippi River.
The zoo is broken up into various sections where you can see specific types of animals based on geography and other factors. For example, the African Savanna exhibit features lions, painted dogs, and various monkeys. The most popular exhibit, though, is the Louisiana Swamp, which highlights the relationship between the Cajun people of the region and the animals of the bayou.
What makes the Audubon Zoo so special and unforgettable?
If you've been to a zoo before, you may think they're all the same. However, according to visitors, there are a few reasons why Audubon Zoo is one of the best zoos in the country. Plus, it's one of the oldest zoos, established at the 1884 World Exposition in Audubon Park. First, reviewers on TripAdvisor rave about the beautiful scenery and the cleanliness of the grounds. The zoo staff takes great care to ensure the place stays well-kept all year round, and guests appreciate the attention to detail.
Another reason visitors love Audubon Zoo is that the animals seem happy and well cared for. While some of the exhibits seem a bit small, it's clear that the zookeepers care deeply about the animals they oversee. By building these relationships, the animals are much more active and easier to see than they are at other zoos.
Finally, the atmosphere of Audubon Zoo is incredible. Each exhibit is crafted to make you feel like you're traveling the globe in search of exotic animals. And when you're finished seeing the exhibits, you can enjoy the waterpark inside the zoo, called the Cool Zoo (open May through August). Overall, it's an experience you'll never forget and one that fits perfectly against the backdrop of New Orleans.