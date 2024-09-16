Explore The Unique New Orleans Zoo That Ranks Among The World's Best

As anyone who has been to New Orleans knows, the Crescent City is unlike any other place in the United States. NOLA is practically its own little world: A cross-section of past and present, with a healthy dose of partying and the macabre mixed in for good measure. That's why it's one of the best destinations to host your wedding and why travel guru Rick Steves highly recommends visiting if you haven't already.

But when most people think of New Orleans, they probably imagine the French Quarter and Bourbon Street, or especially Mardi Gras and the very spooky ghost tours. While those attractions are certainly enjoyable, the city is also hiding one of the best natural exhibits in the country: The Audubon Zoo.

Tucked into the bottom corner of the 14th Ward, this Zoo is something of a hidden gem. Even if you've been to zoos across the country, many of them pale in comparison to the Audubon Zoo. It's not necessarily the animals that make the zoo so incredible, but instead the lush habitats and atmosphere that elevate this attraction to another level. So, next time you're in the Big Easy, make your way to Audubon Zoo and see what all the fuss is about.

