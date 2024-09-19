Avoid Crowds On Your East Coast Fall Getaway At Maryland's 'Top Hidden Gem' For Foliage Views

With the advent of fall, the air has become crisper and the leaves have started to change from summer green to rich tones of crimson and ochre. To view nature's spectacular color show, head to a densely forested area to bear witness to the shifting seasons. If you're based on the East Coast, Maryland's Swallow Falls State Park was voted one of the top places in America to see fall foliage. The expansive park promises striking views of the vibrant leaves, beautiful waterfalls, centuries-old trees, and well-maintained campsites.

Advertisement

Tucked away in a remote western corner of Maryland, the 257-acre park is large enough that you can escape the crowds and really enjoy the serenity of Swallow Falls' natural beauty. The park limits its capacity to 70 people. The state park was voted the top hidden gem for fall foliage in Maryland by the photobook company Mixbook, and Swallow Falls ranked 20th nationwide in its rankings.

The park is also an affordable weekend or day trip, as it costs only $3 for Maryland residents and $5 for out-of-state visitors to enter. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset in the fall. Swallow Falls is also a short drive from Deep Creek Lake, where you can enjoy luxurious accommodations and expansive lake vistas.

Advertisement