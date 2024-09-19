Avoid Crowds On Your East Coast Fall Getaway At Maryland's 'Top Hidden Gem' For Foliage Views
With the advent of fall, the air has become crisper and the leaves have started to change from summer green to rich tones of crimson and ochre. To view nature's spectacular color show, head to a densely forested area to bear witness to the shifting seasons. If you're based on the East Coast, Maryland's Swallow Falls State Park was voted one of the top places in America to see fall foliage. The expansive park promises striking views of the vibrant leaves, beautiful waterfalls, centuries-old trees, and well-maintained campsites.
Tucked away in a remote western corner of Maryland, the 257-acre park is large enough that you can escape the crowds and really enjoy the serenity of Swallow Falls' natural beauty. The park limits its capacity to 70 people. The state park was voted the top hidden gem for fall foliage in Maryland by the photobook company Mixbook, and Swallow Falls ranked 20th nationwide in its rankings.
The park is also an affordable weekend or day trip, as it costs only $3 for Maryland residents and $5 for out-of-state visitors to enter. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset in the fall. Swallow Falls is also a short drive from Deep Creek Lake, where you can enjoy luxurious accommodations and expansive lake vistas.
What to see in Swallow Falls State Park
Mixbook gathered information from 3,000 respondents to determine the best hidden gems for fall foliage. "Tucked away from the bustling city, its ancient hemlock and hardwood forests burst into a mesmerizing array of reds, oranges, and yellows during autumn," the company's article said. "This off-the-beaten-path sanctuary offers not only stunning waterfalls but also a serene escape to witness the seasonal transformation."
As with many national and state parks across the country, fall is the best time to visit Swallow Falls. The park is blessed with a magnificent topography that includes the state's highest waterfall. Muddy Creek Falls, which measures a precipitous 53 feet, is an incredible sight to behold, and is easily accessed by a 1 ¼ mile walking trail. For hikers and mountain bikers looking for more of a challenge, there is a longer 5.5-mile trail that traverses through the Garrett State Forest.
The state park is also significant because of its "old growth" forest, which means it has not been affected by long-term logging. In fact, the forest boasts nearly 40 acres of hemlock and pine trees that are hundreds of years old, which is a rarity in the country. Swallow Falls State Park is also a birdwatcher's paradise, and a wide range of native species can be spotted there, such as the Blackburnian Warbler.
Where to stay in Western Maryland
For travelers desiring to truly commune with nature and avoid crowds, Swallow Falls State Park allows camping throughout the fall. There are 65 campsites available, as well as three camper cabins that can be reserved online. Campsite rates start at $21.50. After the day trippers have left, you will be able to enjoy the forest at night, grilling around the campfire and sleeping under the stars. Each campsite has a fire ring, picnic table and lantern post. Modern bath houses are located a short walk away from the campsites, with hot and cold water.
For those who want a more luxurious experience, you can retreat to nearby Deep Creek Lake and stay at the Lake Pointe Inn, which is open to adults only. Deep Creek Lake is Maryland's largest lake, and the cozy and romantic inn is set right on its shores. Guests can enjoy a bottle of wine and snacks while stretching out in a jacuzzi, and enjoy lake views from their private balcony.
According to a reviewer on Tripadvisor, "The rooms are lovely and charming and the great room (with a fireplace) is the perfect spot to rest." Rooms start at $278 per night. From the Lake Pointe Inn, take a 15-minute easy and picturesque drive through stunning fall foliage to visit Swallow Falls State Park.