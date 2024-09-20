One Of Texas' Most Beautiful, Family-Friendly Beaches Is In This Vibrant Coastal City
With 367 miles of shoreline along the Gulf Coast, Texas is a state with plenty of options for beachgoers. For people planning their perfect beach vacation, the state's long list of coastal destinations can make choosing the right spot difficult. You can enjoy an affordable beach vacation in Port Aransas, appreciate Mustang Island State Park's pristine coast, or check out Galveston's charming beach town vibes.
But what is the best beach in Texas for families? One of the top picks is Surfside Beach on Follet's Island. Located about an hour south of Houston, this shoreside destination offers summer fun during peak tourist season and uncrowded, tranquil landscapes in the winter off-season. Surfside Beach is widely praised for having calm, safe beaches and outdoor adventure opportunities that cater to vacationers of all ages. Known for its easygoing attitude, the city welcomes visitors looking for a relaxing escape full of surf, sand, and sun.
What makes Surfside Beach one of the best beaches in Texas?
For a destination to rank as one of the best beaches in Texas, it must have some top-tier sandy shores. Surfside Beach earns its beloved reputation thanks to clean waters, excellent surf, sunny skies, and a friendly atmosphere. These conditions and the lack of a young, local, party-going crowd make this beach great for families. Even better? Some past visitors on Tripadvisor have raved about the beach's parking and accessibility. For $15, you can also get a permit to drive your car on the beach for the day.
While Surfside Beach is wonderful for visitors looking to spend their whole vacation relaxing by the waves, the area also offers fun outdoor activities for visitors of all ages. Head to Surfside Surf Station to stock up on supplies or learn how to surf during a one-hour lesson with School of Surf for $70. Prefer to connect with marine life? For $140, two visitors can experience a jet ski dolphin tour. If you need a day away from the water, you can even try an off-beat and highly rated activity like horseback riding with Beach Bum Horse Rides. The going rate is $80 per horse, per hour, with a two-horse minimum. Birders can see hundreds of species around Surfside Beach, particularly along the town's Bird & Butterfly Trail. The trail runs near the public boat launch site and city hall to the historic Fort Velasco, a place of importance during the Texas Revolution in the 1830s.
What to know before you visit Surfside Beach
Before visiting this fabulous Texas beach town, there are some important details you should know about. Like other beach vacay spots, summer is peak tourism season for Surfside Beach. While past visitors report that it can get crowded on summer days, it's still possible to find room to spread out on the sand if you arrive early in the morning. If you want to avoid crowds at all costs and don't mind missing out on hot, sunny weather, try visiting Surfside Beach during winter. It may not be best for avid swimmers, but sightseers can catch gorgeous seaside sunsets on a virtually empty beach. Temperatures in December and February can sometimes reach the 70s, too, though they usually hover around 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
As a calm and family-friendly destination, Surfside Beach probably won't appeal to vacationers who prioritize nightlife. While there are a handful of quality restaurants and snack stands like Seahorse Bar & Grill or Surfin Rita Daiquiris To-Go, you won't find many places open past midnight (except for Sharkies on the Beach Bar and Grill). This means you'll also want to triple-check your bags to make sure you have everything you need before heading down to Surfside Beach. The last thing you want is to realize you forgot your swimsuit when you're miles away from the nearest store.