One Of Texas' Most Beautiful, Family-Friendly Beaches Is In This Vibrant Coastal City

For a destination to rank as one of the best beaches in Texas, it must have some top-tier sandy shores. Surfside Beach earns its beloved reputation thanks to clean waters, excellent surf, sunny skies, and a friendly atmosphere. These conditions and the lack of a young, local, party-going crowd make this beach great for families. Even better? Some past visitors on Tripadvisor have raved about the beach's parking and accessibility. For $15, you can also get a permit to drive your car on the beach for the day.

While Surfside Beach is wonderful for visitors looking to spend their whole vacation relaxing by the waves, the area also offers fun outdoor activities for visitors of all ages. Head to Surfside Surf Station to stock up on supplies or learn how to surf during a one-hour lesson with School of Surf for $70. Prefer to connect with marine life? For $140, two visitors can experience a jet ski dolphin tour. If you need a day away from the water, you can even try an off-beat and highly rated activity like horseback riding with Beach Bum Horse Rides. The going rate is $80 per horse, per hour, with a two-horse minimum. Birders can see hundreds of species around Surfside Beach, particularly along the town's Bird & Butterfly Trail. The trail runs near the public boat launch site and city hall to the historic Fort Velasco, a place of importance during the Texas Revolution in the 1830s.

