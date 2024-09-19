The Best Ways To Save Yourself Money On Fees And Taxes While Visiting France

You can wait until you arrive in France to swap your dollars for euros, but according to Victoria Fricke, that could end up costing you a lot more than necessary. Fricke warned, "Exchanging money is a profitable business, which means they build in an overhead unless you do it direct with the bank. On average, you can expect to pay about a 10-15% overage exchange when doing so this way."

The cheapest way to exchange your money is at your own bank back at home. All you need to do is contact your bank in advance, tell them exactly how much money you want to bring with you, and have them order the euros. While it might take a little more work than just taking cash out of an ATM at the airport in France, it can save you serious money. If you happen to take out more than you use, you can always sell the euros back to your bank when you return home for the current exchange rate. Fricke explained: "You'll withdraw the exact exchange rate from your checking to pay for the Euros. So, if the exchange is 1.10 ($1.10 U.S. for every 1€) and you want 500€, you'll pay $550 for those. If you were to do it once abroad, even though the actual exchange is $1.10, they would probably charge you $1.20 or $1.25, making those same 500€ cost closer to $600."

