The Popular Country With The Least Amount Of Pickpocketing In All Of Europe
That sinking feeling in your stomach as you step off the metro in a new country and pat your pockets, only to find them empty, is one that many travelers are only too familiar with. Sadly, pickpocketing is a common occurrence on vacation, particularly in tourist hotspots. The combination of overcrowded streets, distracted travelers, and tourists' likelihood of carrying high amounts of cash makes popular destinations the ideal hunting ground for pickpockets, which can be immensely frustrating for those affected.
On the whole, Europe is generally considered a safe vacation destination. According to the Global Peace Index 2024, Europe is the most peaceful region in the world and compares favorably with North America, which saw the biggest negative shift in peacefulness of any region in 2023. However, while violent crime might be rare, petty criminality like theft is rife and rising. So seeking out the destinations where you can reduce the odds of adding the local police station to your itinerary is always a good idea.
When it comes to the safest countries in Europe, Poland might not be the first place that springs to mind. However, with a mere 18 mentions of pickpocketing on website reviews per one million visitors as of April 2024, it knocks the socks off destinations like France, Italy, and Spain, which had numbers in the hundreds.
Poland's underrated tourist destinations mean less crime
Part of the reason that Poland suffers from less pickpocketing than other European destinations is that it just isn't that popular a destination. But travelers ignoring the incredibly affordable charms of Warsaw, Kraków, and Gdańsk in favor of fighting their way through the crowds in Barcelona, Paris, and Rome are seriously missing out.
Rome might be The Eternal City and the stunning jewel of ancient and modern Italy, but it has the biggest pickpocketing problem of any city in Europe. Krakow is a fantastic alternative, offering classic Medieval European elegance and grandeur with far less risk of losing your possessions. The magnificent Rynek Główny market square dominates the center of town, framed by the Gothic majesty of St. Mary's Basilica. The impressive 13th-century Cloth Hall is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a stunning example of Renaissance architecture.
Similarly, while Spain's Costa del Sol is rightly famous for its stunning beaches, the crowds detract from their charm and provide cover for a significant amount of crime. On the other hand, Poland's Baltic beaches in places like Sopot, Gdańsk, and Świnoujście are far safer, and genuine hidden gems. The temperatures might make swimming unlikely in spring and fall, but in the summer, they are the equal of any Mediterranean coastline, from the French Riviera to the Greek islands.
Staying safe in Poland
Of course, just because Poland has a better record than other European destinations when it comes to pickpocketing doesn't mean it is completely crime-free. Warsaw has an excellent network of buses and trams, but it is important to stay vigilant when traveling on the city's public transport as pickpockets do operate on board and in the stations. Many popular Polish destinations are also targeted by unofficial taxi drivers, who may overcharge or even assault passengers. Russian military strikes against Ukraine have also impacted Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine. In 2022, an explosion in Przewodów, Poland, near the Ukranian border, left two Polish nationals dead.
While you don't want to let fear or anxiety drive your trip, it is important to strike a balance between enjoying yourself and being careful. A few simple actions can make all the difference and make it easier to have a great time without worrying about crime.
Visiting any popular destination requires travelers to take steps to keep themselves and their valuables safe. Invest in a money belt, ideally one that goes across your body, underneath your clothes. Don't carry valuables with you when wandering around the sights, and be circumspect about flashing expensive gear like cellphones, cameras, or even headphones. And remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is!