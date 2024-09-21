The Popular Country With The Least Amount Of Pickpocketing In All Of Europe

That sinking feeling in your stomach as you step off the metro in a new country and pat your pockets, only to find them empty, is one that many travelers are only too familiar with. Sadly, pickpocketing is a common occurrence on vacation, particularly in tourist hotspots. The combination of overcrowded streets, distracted travelers, and tourists' likelihood of carrying high amounts of cash makes popular destinations the ideal hunting ground for pickpockets, which can be immensely frustrating for those affected.

On the whole, Europe is generally considered a safe vacation destination. According to the Global Peace Index 2024, Europe is the most peaceful region in the world and compares favorably with North America, which saw the biggest negative shift in peacefulness of any region in 2023. However, while violent crime might be rare, petty criminality like theft is rife and rising. So seeking out the destinations where you can reduce the odds of adding the local police station to your itinerary is always a good idea.

When it comes to the safest countries in Europe, Poland might not be the first place that springs to mind. However, with a mere 18 mentions of pickpocketing on website reviews per one million visitors as of April 2024, it knocks the socks off destinations like France, Italy, and Spain, which had numbers in the hundreds.

