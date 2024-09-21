Visit North Carolina's Coast For An Under-The-Radar Beach Town Full Of Halloween Festivities
When it comes to southern vacations, many people choose North Carolina for its pristine beauty. Spots like Boone in the Blue Ridge Mountains or the breathtaking Chimney Rock State Park are popular destinations for those who love exploring the great outdoors but don't want to fight crowds or lines to do it.
However, the beaches of North Carolina are just as incredible, even if they're not as illustrious as those in South Carolina or Florida. In fact, some of these beach towns are fantastic destinations not just because of the sand and surf, but because of the celebrations and holiday festivities they offer.
One such location is Ocean Isle Beach, which is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the South Carolina border. Yes, this beachfront town is full of white sand and local color, but the whole area transforms during the spooky season. In fact, October is one of the best times to visit Ocean Isle Beach because the city is full of scares and frights that are sure to tingle your spine. Plus, the weather is cool and balmy during this time of year, so you can enjoy the water without getting burnt to a crisp.
How does Ocean Isle Beach celebrate Halloween?
Although the city isn't known for its haunted houses, witch trials, or ghostly encounters, Ocean Isle Beach still has a lot to offer for vacationers who want to celebrate Halloween. Best of all, the festivities the area offers are suitable for individuals, couples, and families alike.
One of the best spooky activities to experience in Ocean Isle Beach is the Grissetown Haunted Trail. This attraction is not only highly rated, it's one of the scariest things to do in the area during the Halloween season. The organization that manages the trail is a nonprofit, but there is a $20 admission fee to help cover maintenance and upkeep costs. Hours are 7-10 pm on weekends, and the trail is self-guided.
In addition to the Grissetown Haunted Trail, you can test your mettle by traversing the Ocean Isle Beach Ghost Walk. Since the area has been inhabited by settlers and pirates since the 1500s, many residents believe it's one of the most haunted counties in North Carolina. You may notice apparitions while wandering along the sand, local legend says, particularly when it's cloudy and foggy.
Other things to do in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina
Although Halloween may be a spectacular time to come to Ocean Isle, there are plenty of other attractions and amenities to ensure your stay is memorable at any time of year. Of course, six miles of white sand beaches should be enough of a draw during the warmer months, but there are hidden gems and hotspots dotted throughout the area.
First, there's the Ingram Planetarium, which dazzles visitors with its sky theater and various laser light shows. You can also check out the Planetarium's sister museum, the Museum of Coastal Carolina, which hosts live animals and interactive exhibits for guests of all ages.
If you're hungry, there are many places to satisfy your taste buds in and around Ocean Isle. If you're looking for waterfront dining, you can choose among places like Sharky's Waterfront Bar and Grill or Jinks Creek Waterfront Grill. If you want something a bit more upscale, Maya Fine Food and Tequilas is an excellent choice. There are also plenty of casual dining spots like Feast or Ocean Isle Fish Company. If you're okay with traveling during your vacation, you can also explore more of North Carolina, like the car-free Bald Head Island or the state's most famous beachfront destination, the Outer Banks.