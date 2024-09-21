Visit North Carolina's Coast For An Under-The-Radar Beach Town Full Of Halloween Festivities

When it comes to southern vacations, many people choose North Carolina for its pristine beauty. Spots like Boone in the Blue Ridge Mountains or the breathtaking Chimney Rock State Park are popular destinations for those who love exploring the great outdoors but don't want to fight crowds or lines to do it.

Advertisement

However, the beaches of North Carolina are just as incredible, even if they're not as illustrious as those in South Carolina or Florida. In fact, some of these beach towns are fantastic destinations not just because of the sand and surf, but because of the celebrations and holiday festivities they offer.

One such location is Ocean Isle Beach, which is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the South Carolina border. Yes, this beachfront town is full of white sand and local color, but the whole area transforms during the spooky season. In fact, October is one of the best times to visit Ocean Isle Beach because the city is full of scares and frights that are sure to tingle your spine. Plus, the weather is cool and balmy during this time of year, so you can enjoy the water without getting burnt to a crisp.

Advertisement