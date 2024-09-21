Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Most Underrated Artsy Towns With European Charm

Arizona is home to some of the most photographed destinations and unique national parks in the U.S., but did you know it also boasts some of the country's most underrated art communities? Nestled in the Mule Mountains just 90 miles south of Tuscan lies a quaint town that is rapidly gaining attention as one of the most creative art towns in the country. Ever since the 1960s, this hip hamlet has been attracting creatives and counterculture aficionados from around the world. Once a bustling mining town, Bisbee has evolved into an energetic hub for all things expressive.

Bisbee's stunning mountainside setting and historic stairways steeped in street art give the city a dose of European-style charm. The town is buzzing with artistic energy, boasting an array of studios, galleries, and street art at every turn. The downtown area is a treasure trove of vintage shops, boutique hotels, and cozy eateries waiting to be explored. Whether you're looking for a reboot, a dose of inspiration, or just looking to feel a little bit more free (Bisbee is one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly small towns in America), Bisbee is a place that will leave you wanting more.