Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Most Underrated Artsy Towns With European Charm
Arizona is home to some of the most photographed destinations and unique national parks in the U.S., but did you know it also boasts some of the country's most underrated art communities? Nestled in the Mule Mountains just 90 miles south of Tuscan lies a quaint town that is rapidly gaining attention as one of the most creative art towns in the country. Ever since the 1960s, this hip hamlet has been attracting creatives and counterculture aficionados from around the world. Once a bustling mining town, Bisbee has evolved into an energetic hub for all things expressive.
Bisbee's stunning mountainside setting and historic stairways steeped in street art give the city a dose of European-style charm. The town is buzzing with artistic energy, boasting an array of studios, galleries, and street art at every turn. The downtown area is a treasure trove of vintage shops, boutique hotels, and cozy eateries waiting to be explored. Whether you're looking for a reboot, a dose of inspiration, or just looking to feel a little bit more free (Bisbee is one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly small towns in America), Bisbee is a place that will leave you wanting more.
Creativity is everywhere in Bisbee
While Bisbee is chock-full of landscapes so picturesque that they feel like a dream, the art is what really sets this historic mining town apart. Head over to Old Bisbee to check out the Artemizia Foundation, an international art museum and sculpture garden featuring works by world-renowned artists such as Banksy, Ai Weiwei, Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, and more. Be sure to explore 55 Main Gallery, where you'll find contemporary art in various mediums, such as metal, pottery, and paintings in watercolor. While you're on Main Street, embark on a spot of gallery hopping by hitting up Gallery 32 to view pieces by local artists and finishing off with a spoken word event at The Gallery at 40 Main.
Located just off Brewery Avenue, the Broadway Stairs Art Walls are definitely one of the more unique and defining sites of the city. This community project was created by local artists who nailed hundreds of thrift store paintings to walls and fences. The result is a colorful array of street art to enjoy, the perfect place to end an afternoon of gallery hopping or to begin an evening out on the town.
The restaurants, shops and hotels that give Bisbee its charm
Bisbee might be considered a small town, but it's definitely not lacking in food and drink offerings for every type of craving. To start the day with a hearty breakfast, locals and tourists typically head to Bisbee Breakfast Club or Dots Diner for a delicious omelet or steaming plate of huevos rancheros. If you're in the mood for something sweet, Patisserie Jacqui boasts classic American and European-style pastries like morning buns, chocolate croissants, and pistachio raspberry tarts. Looking for something a little more upscale? Café Roka serves dishes made from locally sourced ingredients in a historic Art Deco ambiance. To cap off the night, make a pit stop at St. Elmo Bar. Established in 1902, this historical landmark has roots in the Prohibition Era and is one of the oldest continuously operating bars in the U.S.
Narrow stairways, local shops, historic hotels, and stunning architecture all add to the European charm of this city, so wander the streets and get lost in the Italianate, Neo-Classical, and Baroque Revival buildings. To spend a little money, go on a serious thrifting mission at Redbone Bisbee and grab some goods to make a charcuterie plate back at your room at Mile High MunCheese. When you're all tuckered up, you'll have your pick of boutique hotels and guesthouses. The Copper Queen Hotel is probably the most famous. Built in 1902, the hotel is adorned with Victorian decor, sweeping chandeliers, and grand pianos, making for a more sophisticated stay. No matter what vacation you are after, you'll likely find it in Bisbee.