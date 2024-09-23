This Underrated Alternative To Barcelona Is Breathtaking Without Massive Tourist Crowds

When it comes to hidden gems in Spain, Barcelona is hardly on that list. As one of the most visited cities in the country, Barcelona saw some 15.6 million tourists in 2023, with a huge majority of international travelers coming from the United States, United Kingdom, and France. Barcelona is home to some of Spain's most popular attractions, like the city's iconic cathedral, the Sagrada Família Basilica, and so much more.

In short, Barcelona is an amazing city that's definitely worth a visit, but it's also extremely overcrowded, especially during peak travel season. If you're looking for a similarly eclectic, historical, but less-visited destination like Barcelona, look no further than the underrated city of Salamanca. In many ways, Salamanca is a calmer and cheaper alternative to Barcelona. Spain is the best country for a European road trip, and Salamanca is just a short 2- to 3-hour car ride from Madrid. If you want to ditch the idea of renting a car, it's a 2-hour train ride from the city.

Salamanca stands out because of how low-key it is, as the city sees fewer tourists than Madrid or Barcelona. With a population of 170,000, Salamanca is a humble town compared to some of Spain's biggest cities. Despite having a smaller population, Salamanca is rife with historical sights and architecture that mimic the same feel of Barcelona. If you're a fan of history, you'll love wandering the city. And if you're into partying, Salamanca will love you back!

