This Underrated Alternative To Barcelona Is Breathtaking Without Massive Tourist Crowds
When it comes to hidden gems in Spain, Barcelona is hardly on that list. As one of the most visited cities in the country, Barcelona saw some 15.6 million tourists in 2023, with a huge majority of international travelers coming from the United States, United Kingdom, and France. Barcelona is home to some of Spain's most popular attractions, like the city's iconic cathedral, the Sagrada Família Basilica, and so much more.
In short, Barcelona is an amazing city that's definitely worth a visit, but it's also extremely overcrowded, especially during peak travel season. If you're looking for a similarly eclectic, historical, but less-visited destination like Barcelona, look no further than the underrated city of Salamanca. In many ways, Salamanca is a calmer and cheaper alternative to Barcelona. Spain is the best country for a European road trip, and Salamanca is just a short 2- to 3-hour car ride from Madrid. If you want to ditch the idea of renting a car, it's a 2-hour train ride from the city.
Salamanca stands out because of how low-key it is, as the city sees fewer tourists than Madrid or Barcelona. With a population of 170,000, Salamanca is a humble town compared to some of Spain's biggest cities. Despite having a smaller population, Salamanca is rife with historical sights and architecture that mimic the same feel of Barcelona. If you're a fan of history, you'll love wandering the city. And if you're into partying, Salamanca will love you back!
Why Salamanca is worth visiting
In an ideal world, you should be able to visit both Barcelona and Salamanca. Unfortunately, if you're short on time and traveling during peak season, you'll probably want to avoid Barcelona because of how busy and chaotic it gets. With hundreds of tourists competing to get to the same places and lines galore, your trip could become super stressful. Because Barcelona is so popular, you'll also have to watch out for tourist traps like La Rambla, a beautiful street where travelers should avoid eating. On the other hand, Salamanca is a hidden gem that is perfectly paired with Madrid because of how close the two destinations are.
In Salamanca, you'll find stunning architecture and gothic vibes at the city's iconic (and historic) university. Founded in 1218, the University of Salamanca is a favorite destination, thanks to its fascinating architecture and historical roots. As one of the oldest universities in the world, walking through the lively campus is like taking a trip back in time. It is still one of Spain's most popular universities, and tourists can easily spend hours walking through the campus and investigating its various colleges. Salamanca is technically a university town, which means it has a great party scene that caters to its youthful population. If you're looking to party like they do in Barcelona, then you'll enjoy Salamanca, as the city is home to dozens of clubs, bars, and late-night restaurants.
If exciting nightlife isn't your thing, don't fret, as Salamanca as a city that loves to show off its historical significance. Be sure to head to the city's square, the buzzing area of Plaza Mayor, where locals hang out and relax both early in the morning and late at night.
How many days do you need in Salamanca?
If you're short on time, Salamanca is a city that can be observed in two days, though more is always better. Salamanca could theoretically be a day trip from Madrid, though an overnight stay would lead to a more immersive experience. Immersion truly is key in Salamanca, as the city is a historical treasure trove. Seeing as it's not overrun by tourists, Salamanca doesn't feel the need to over-modernize itself with tall structures and touristy hotspots. Instead, the city retains a charming, local feel.
A walking tour throughout the city should provide context for some of the city's most unique and important buildings, like Casa de las Conchas, a building decorated with over 300 scallop shells. It's a fascinating and somewhat strange building, especially when compared to the Gothic-inspired homes and facilities that dominate the city. Other important buildings in the city include the New Cathedral of Salamanca, which features a Baroque-style retrochoir. There's also the Old Cathedral, which began construction in the 12th century.
If you're going to Barcelona for its historical significance and architecture, then you'll have plenty to see and do in Salamanca. As a hidden gem for international travelers, Salamanca is definitely worth a visit, especially if you're already in Madrid. If you're looking to replicate the food scene in Barcelona, there are plenty of other less crowded Spanish foodie cities with spacious beaches.