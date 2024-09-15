The Best Time To Visit Salem For All The Fall Fun Without Hectic Crowds
As the smell of fallen leaves permeates the air and daylight grows scarce, a seasonal euphoria circulates through communities around the world. Empty storefronts give way to purveyors of frights as expressive pumpkins gaze out at the world from patios and windowsills. For many, this may seem like the perfect time of the year to book that long-awaited vacation to Salem, Massachusetts. After all, as the sights, sounds, and aromas of Halloween descend, what could be more fitting than a visit to one of America's spookiest towns?
During a short spell in the 1690s, hysteria gripped Salem as whispers of witchcraft circulated among its residents. Innocent people died, accused of colluding with the Devil, and from all of that darkness and wickedness, a tourist destination eventually emerged. When you think about it, the draw Salem has on the droves of travelers that visit annually is quite macabre, but there is a fascinating history to be learned amidst the late-night ghost tours and contemporary witchery. It's appealing enough to draw millions of visitors — 2.2 million in 2023 alone, in fact.
For a town with a population of around 44,000, that's a lot of extra people to try and cram in. So, how do you navigate the sea of tourists and ensure you're getting the most out of your fall getaway? It's all about knowing the best time to visit during autumn, and that time definitely isn't October.
Foregoing Salem for Halloween
In 2023, an estimated 1.2 million people visited the East Coast destination throughout October. That's more than half of the number of visitors for the entire year. When you hear that Halloween season is the worst time of year to check out the city of witchcraft and apparitions, know that it's not local propaganda just to keep its businesses and historic streets from becoming overwhelmed. The crowds get dense, making it difficult to navigate downtown and virtually impossible to ensure you see the things you want.
Luckily, Salem is spooky year-round, and its witch museums and ghost tours are readily available regardless of when you visit. For the same autumnal experience without the heavy foot traffic, wait until right after Halloween. Not only are the crowds gone, but hotel prices take a pretty significant nose dive. Looking at The Hotel Salem, a random two-night stay during a random weekend in September and October would cost $824 and $809, respectively. For the first weekend in November, even right before Veterans Day, a two-night weekend stay runs about $500.
The weather is also still manageable just after Halloween. Though Salem does dip into freezing temperatures during winter, in the first and second weeks of November, you should still see high-50s to low-60s. For reference, October isn't all that much warmer, with an average high of about 61 degrees Fahrenheit. Although an unseasonal warm spell could always come through, as it did most recently in 2022, bringing near-80-degree days.
Witchcraft and other fall entertainment
Just because Halloween will be over doesn't mean you can't still witness the sinister side of Salem's past. Before hyperfixating on the witch trials and the alleged specters from the area's past, though, consider some of the area's other wonders. If the weather permits, a walk through Salem Woods is a nice blend of spooky and relaxing, or you can stay warm and learn a different side of history at the New England Pirate Museum. It may not be a big city, but Salem still caters to a breadth of visitors and not just those interested in the haunted past.
Let's be real, though. If you're in Salem during the fall, chances are you're there for the thrills and chills. In that case, the Bewitched Historical Tours takes you on a guided tour 400 years in the making. As some Tripadvisor reviews tout, the walking tour leans heavily into history and focuses less on the supernatural. To circle back to the sensationalism, though, you can make a stop at the year-round Halloween Museum, which touches on Salem's haunted history while emphasizing how locals celebrate the holiday.
Since the Halloween crowds have dissipated, grabbing a bite to eat is also more manageable in November. Local favorites like Village Tavern, Finz Seafood & Grill, Ugly Mug Diner, and Trattoria Bella Verona won't require you to reserve a table, and you'll have a better chance at experiencing the flavors of the Northeast instead of grabbing a fast food meal.