The Best Time To Visit Salem For All The Fall Fun Without Hectic Crowds

As the smell of fallen leaves permeates the air and daylight grows scarce, a seasonal euphoria circulates through communities around the world. Empty storefronts give way to purveyors of frights as expressive pumpkins gaze out at the world from patios and windowsills. For many, this may seem like the perfect time of the year to book that long-awaited vacation to Salem, Massachusetts. After all, as the sights, sounds, and aromas of Halloween descend, what could be more fitting than a visit to one of America's spookiest towns?

During a short spell in the 1690s, hysteria gripped Salem as whispers of witchcraft circulated among its residents. Innocent people died, accused of colluding with the Devil, and from all of that darkness and wickedness, a tourist destination eventually emerged. When you think about it, the draw Salem has on the droves of travelers that visit annually is quite macabre, but there is a fascinating history to be learned amidst the late-night ghost tours and contemporary witchery. It's appealing enough to draw millions of visitors — 2.2 million in 2023 alone, in fact.

For a town with a population of around 44,000, that's a lot of extra people to try and cram in. So, how do you navigate the sea of tourists and ensure you're getting the most out of your fall getaway? It's all about knowing the best time to visit during autumn, and that time definitely isn't October.

