This Little-Known Mountainous National Park In Canada Is Like A Mini Banff Without Crowds
There's no question that Alberta's Banff National Park is the most famous national park in Canada, and those who have visited know it is worth the hype. However, this vast country is home to several lesser-known national parks that are equally as beautiful — and not nearly as busy. Mount Revelstoke National Park offers views as enchanting as Banff without the crowds, especially in the early weeks of summer, as the meadows come alive with vibrant wildflowers.
Mount Revelstoke is located in the province of British Columbia, just under 135 miles outside of Banff, and it is easily one of Canada's best national parks. The ancient landscape is incredibly diverse. In addition to mountain ranges and meadows, the park is also situated within the only inland temperate rainforest in the world. You will be treated to some unforgettable sights during your visit to Mount Revelstoke National Park, ranging from pristine alpine lakes, mountain goats scaling steep rock faces, and ancient trees soaring high into the sky. The best part is that you will enjoy the scenery with far more peace and quiet than in the tourist hot spot of Banff.
The diverse landscape of Mount Revelstoke National Park
Located west of Alberta near the city of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Mount Revelstoke National Park is part of the Selkirk Range of the Columbia Mountains. It protects critical ecosystems, such as old-growth forests, wetlands, glaciers, alpine lakes, the temperate rainforest, and of course, mountains. In the warmer months, the park's wildflower meadows explode with vibrant colors.
The picturesque landscapes you see today are the remains of extraordinary ice sheets that were intact around 6,000 years ago. The mountains are continuously carved by the leftover ice, creating beautiful rock formations and glistening alpine lakes. Prepare to encounter all four seasons in one day, as the climate can be unpredictable.
Many animals call this national park home, including a threatened species of mountain caribou, mountain goats, and small mammals like marmots and adorable pikas. The park also attracts well over 200 species of birds. You will likely be treated to some unforgettable sightings as you wander among the 1,000-year-old red cedar and hemlock trees, and climb your way into alpine territory.
Essential things to do at Mount Revelstoke National Park
You don't need to be a seasoned hiker to summit Mount Revelstoke. In fact, it's the only national park in Canada where you can reach the top by walking a short distance from your car. The park offers a variety of incredible sights and experiences all year round. However, the most popular time to visit is in late June and July, during the wildflower season. Hit the Meadows in the Sky Parkway for 16 scenic miles of vibrant meadows, alpine lakes, and mountain trails.
There are several must-do day hikes within the park, with most iconic being the Eva Lake trail. This excursion takes five to seven hours to complete, with breathtaking scenery the whole way through. The final destination is the lake itself, crystal clear and surrounded by alpine forest and mountain ranges.
No trip to Revelstoke is complete without venturing into the temperate rainforest along the Giant Cedars Boardwalk Trail, a wooden walkway surrounded by soaring 500-year-old trees. For the ultimate views with a side of history, visit the Summit Fire Lookout on Mount Revelstoke. Mountain biking enthusiasts will want for nothing in this national park, as there are countless scenic trails to tackle. Once you've thoroughly enjoyed this beautiful park, be sure to visit the nearby city of Revelstoke, a funky former railway hub that is now an artsy and outdoorsy mecca.