This Little-Known Mountainous National Park In Canada Is Like A Mini Banff Without Crowds

There's no question that Alberta's Banff National Park is the most famous national park in Canada, and those who have visited know it is worth the hype. However, this vast country is home to several lesser-known national parks that are equally as beautiful — and not nearly as busy. Mount Revelstoke National Park offers views as enchanting as Banff without the crowds, especially in the early weeks of summer, as the meadows come alive with vibrant wildflowers.

Advertisement

Mount Revelstoke is located in the province of British Columbia, just under 135 miles outside of Banff, and it is easily one of Canada's best national parks. The ancient landscape is incredibly diverse. In addition to mountain ranges and meadows, the park is also situated within the only inland temperate rainforest in the world. You will be treated to some unforgettable sights during your visit to Mount Revelstoke National Park, ranging from pristine alpine lakes, mountain goats scaling steep rock faces, and ancient trees soaring high into the sky. The best part is that you will enjoy the scenery with far more peace and quiet than in the tourist hot spot of Banff.