Visit West Virginia To Witness One Of The World's Largest And Strangest Extreme Sports Events

Famous for its Appalachian vistas, West Virginia is home to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Not only can you explore one of the world's oldest rivers at this mountainous national park paradise, but you can also attend a truly one-of-a-kind annual extreme sports event — Bridge Day. While some people might visit West Virginia in fall for the gorgeous foliage, every year on the third Sunday in October, hundreds of BASE (Building, Antenna, Span, and Earth) jumpers throw themselves off the New River Gorge Bridge while rappellers lower themselves from its heights.

Advertisement

The bridge near Fayetteville, West Virginia, is 876 feet above the water in the middle, making it the third-tallest bridge in the country. The appeal of such a tall bridge in such a scenic area makes the location irresistible to BASE jumpers, and it was in 1979 that someone first BASE jumped off the bridge, two years after it was opened for car traffic.

The first official Bridge Day was in November 1980, when a handful of parachutists launched themselves from the bridge, and from there, it has grown into a celebrated extreme sports event that attracts people from around the globe. It's the only time of year that BASE jumping and rappelling off the bridge are legally allowed. The 3,030-foot-long bridge is closed to car traffic for much of the day, and tens of thousands of visitors fill it up — nowhere else on earth can you find a bigger extreme sports event.

Advertisement