The World's Oldest Country Is A Tiny But Mighty Beauty Called Europe's 'Best-Kept Secret'

With deep history, rich culture and art, great food, and natural beauty, it's no wonder why many European nations are popular choices for travelers, and it may be hard to believe that there are still areas left undiscovered or untouched by mass tourism. However, one secret European destination remains one of the least visited on the continent: San Marino.

Hailed as one of the most underrated travel destinations, this tiny nation offers a very fulfilling travel experience. Its rich ancient history, fascinating cultural heritage, and authentic charm are just a few of the reasons San Marino deserves a place on your travel bucket list. It's also a brilliant and easy addition to your European itinerary, allowing you to get the most from your trip to Italy.

San Marino's small size is hard to overstate. Roughly one-third the size of Washington D.C., the aptly named microstate is the fifth smallest country in the world, spanning just 24 square miles. And its accolades don't stop there. It's one of only three countries in the world that are entirely landlocked, perched on Mount Titano in Italy, near the Adriatic coast. Founded in 301 AD, San Marino is one of the world's oldest sovereign states, and history buffs will relish the chance to wander through the city's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site paved with cobblestones. You can explore the city-state's fascinating past and visit numerous historic sites and museums – all with magnificent vistas from nearly every corner of the city.

