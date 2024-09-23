The World's Oldest Country Is A Tiny But Mighty Beauty Called Europe's 'Best-Kept Secret'
With deep history, rich culture and art, great food, and natural beauty, it's no wonder why many European nations are popular choices for travelers, and it may be hard to believe that there are still areas left undiscovered or untouched by mass tourism. However, one secret European destination remains one of the least visited on the continent: San Marino.
Hailed as one of the most underrated travel destinations, this tiny nation offers a very fulfilling travel experience. Its rich ancient history, fascinating cultural heritage, and authentic charm are just a few of the reasons San Marino deserves a place on your travel bucket list. It's also a brilliant and easy addition to your European itinerary, allowing you to get the most from your trip to Italy.
San Marino's small size is hard to overstate. Roughly one-third the size of Washington D.C., the aptly named microstate is the fifth smallest country in the world, spanning just 24 square miles. And its accolades don't stop there. It's one of only three countries in the world that are entirely landlocked, perched on Mount Titano in Italy, near the Adriatic coast. Founded in 301 AD, San Marino is one of the world's oldest sovereign states, and history buffs will relish the chance to wander through the city's Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site paved with cobblestones. You can explore the city-state's fascinating past and visit numerous historic sites and museums – all with magnificent vistas from nearly every corner of the city.
History comes to life in San Marino's sights and attractions
Perhaps the most identifiable landmarks are San Marino's three towers, each located at the highest points of the country. The iconic towers – Guaita, Cesta, and Montale – are architecturally impressive and offer stunning panoramic views of the surrounding region. So revered are these towers that they appear on the country's flag. The oldest of the three, Guaita (also known as La Rocca), and Cesta (or Falesia), are both open to the public. The elevated views from the top of both are breathtaking, with visibility as far as the eye can see. Ticket prices to visit the two towers start at 6 euros (about $6.60) and can be upgraded to include other museums in San Marino, such as the State Museum and the National Gallery. These elevated fortresses played a key role in preserving the country's centuries-old traditions.
Exploring San Marino's Old Town — one of the best-preserved medieval towns in Europe — is one of the easiest ways to get a feel for this compact city. The narrow, picturesque alleyways can feel maze-like, transporting you back in time, like something out of a fairytale. Every July, San Marino brings its past to life with the Medieval Days festival, putting on performances and re-enactments that fill its Old Town with music and vitality, showcasing the country's traditions and history in an immersive way.
The Old Town is also a favourite with tourists who love to shop. Thanks to San Marino's tax-free status, it's an ideal destination for purchasing luxury goods, jewelry, gifts, and local crafts – often at cheaper prices than those in neighbouring Italy.
Tips for visiting San Marino
Visiting this tiny republic is fairly straightforward. Once in Italy, you can catch a train to the nearby Italian city of Rimini, with tickets and schedules available via TrenItalia. From here, a shuttle bus to San Marino costs 6 euros (about $6.60) and departs eight times a day, with slight schedule changes on weekends and public holidays. The bus journey takes about 40 minutes. Alternatively, you can take the cable car, which operates daily from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. A one-way ticket costs 2.80 euros (around $3), and a return ticket is 4.50 euros (about $5). The cable car also offers a brilliant way to enjoy breathtaking views of Italy as you ascend Monte Titano.
Thanks to its accessibility from Rimini, those short on time can spend a couple of hours here and treat their visit like a day trip to another part of Europe. However, for those wanting to maximize their stay, there are several hotels in the city, including the Grand Hotel San Marino, Hotel Titano, and Hotel Cesare. The city is easily walkable, though it is worth noting that wearing comfortable footwear is essential as the pathways are cobbled and often very steep, which may not be suitable for those with mobility issues.
While San Marino refrains from imposing passport checks, visitors can stop by the San Marino Tourism Office before 6 p.m. to get a novelty passport stamp for 5 euros ( about $5.50) – a fun souvenir to commemorate your visit. Although not part of the European Union, San Marino uses the euro. While the official language is Italian, residents consider themselves as Sammarinese – an important distinction to avoid offending the locals.