Houses Are Built Into Dramatic Cliffs In This Strikingly Beautiful Italian Beach Town
There is no lack of travel gems in Italy, and the country's rich culture and vast history ensure that almost every destination blends a stunning mix of architecture, cuisine, and local charm. While this is true for the big cities, it is equally true for smaller Italian towns and villages. The advantage of the latter is that many of them are less touristy than their urban counterparts, especially if you time your vacation to Italy correctly. The seaside village of Tropea in Southern Italy is the perfect example of a spectacular destination that has, so far, avoided the onslaught of visitors that has turned many Italian spots into tourist traps.
Situated at the toe of the boot-shaped country, Tropea straddles the gorgeous seaside cliffs on the east coast of Calabria, aptly called the Coast of the Gods. The city is ancient, and according to local lore, it was founded by Hercules. While Italy's oldest city goes back to the Paleolithic Era, Tropea is packed with oodles of archaic charm, much of it based around the white cliffs that flank it, as there are iconic houses built right into the stone. Santa Maria dell'Isola is a fourth-century monastery that has stood on a rocky cliff for so long that the topography around it has significantly changed since it was first constructed. These are just a few reasons that Tropea won the annual Borgo dei Borghi award for Italy's most beautiful historic village in 2021.
Tropea's cliffside houses and sanctuary
While it's definitely worth spending a few days soaking in the rest of Tropea's sights, the town's dramatic facade is the main draw. Tropea's cliffside homes sit flush with the rock, overlooking the white sand beach below. The best spot to get a panoramic view of the houses is at Santa Maria dell'Isola. To get into the sanctuary, you must scale a series of steep steps carved right into the stone. The climb is worth it, as you are rewarded with surreal views of the sea, cliffside abodes, islands, and mountains visible in the distance.
The Sanctuary of Santa Maria dell'Isola is an alluring spot in Tropea. While it was originally built on a small island just off the coast, the gap between the land and the rock filled with sediment over time, and the ancient monument is now connected to the mainland by a narrow strip of land. The building itself has been destroyed and rebuilt multiple times over the centuries and has artifacts and architectural touches from various eras, from ancient Grecian times to the Renaissance. It is also rich with local lore, housing a 12th-century painting of the Virgin Mary, which is said to protect the village.
Tropea is a local gem in the South of Italy
Another major contributor to Tropea's beauty is its beach, which is considered to be one of Calabria's best. Dotted with rocks that are perfect for jumping into the clear water or basking in the sun, the sandy stretch is divided by the Santa Maria dell'Isola. In town, you will be welcomed by a quaint city center with cafés, eateries, and eclectic souvenir shops, like Creazioni Artistiche Il Faro, which features an intricate scene of an ancient Tropea populated with animated figurines.
Because of its relatively small size, it is easy to walk around Tropea. You'll find several examples of ornate vintage architecture around town, including a 12th-century cathedral and several palaces from the 18th and 19th centuries. Tropea is a hotspot for local tourists, especially during the summer months, so just spending your day around town is a great way to soak in Italian culture. Before leaving, don't forget to try Tropea's most famous food export: onion. Red onions from the region are famous worldwide, and you'll find them often hung in garlands outside shops. Try them in any one of several local delicacies, or, if you're feeling adventurous, sample them as a gelato flavor. Simply walk into a gelato store and ask for "cipolla di Tropea" (Tropea onion) flavor.