Houses Are Built Into Dramatic Cliffs In This Strikingly Beautiful Italian Beach Town

There is no lack of travel gems in Italy, and the country's rich culture and vast history ensure that almost every destination blends a stunning mix of architecture, cuisine, and local charm. While this is true for the big cities, it is equally true for smaller Italian towns and villages. The advantage of the latter is that many of them are less touristy than their urban counterparts, especially if you time your vacation to Italy correctly. The seaside village of Tropea in Southern Italy is the perfect example of a spectacular destination that has, so far, avoided the onslaught of visitors that has turned many Italian spots into tourist traps.

Situated at the toe of the boot-shaped country, Tropea straddles the gorgeous seaside cliffs on the east coast of Calabria, aptly called the Coast of the Gods. The city is ancient, and according to local lore, it was founded by Hercules. While Italy's oldest city goes back to the Paleolithic Era, Tropea is packed with oodles of archaic charm, much of it based around the white cliffs that flank it, as there are iconic houses built right into the stone. Santa Maria dell'Isola is a fourth-century monastery that has stood on a rocky cliff for so long that the topography around it has significantly changed since it was first constructed. These are just a few reasons that Tropea won the annual Borgo dei Borghi award for Italy's most beautiful historic village in 2021.

