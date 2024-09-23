Fall Is Peak Season At This Underrated Virginia Park Just Outside The Nation's Capital
Located just 15 miles from the heart of Washington, D.C., Great Falls Park in McLean, Virginia is a geological and watery wonder to explore, especially during the vibrant fall months. One of the best East Coast getaways for foliage, the 800-acre reserve also boasts a fascinating history dating back centuries. Once a trading ground for Native Americans, Great Falls land was used to create canals for to transport goods in the 18th century and was later acquired by the National Park Service in 1966. However, very little development near the falls ensures that the region still appears in its unspoiled glory, just like it did those hundreds of years ago. At the Great Falls, the rushing Potomac River cascades over 70 feet with rocky boulders jutting out of the riverbed.
These falls are spectacular year round, but it is ideal to visit the park in the cooler and colorful months of fall. In the park, you can hike, bike, kayak, canoe, rock climb, fish, horseback ride, and picnic. Great Falls is open every day, except Christmas Day (December 25), from 7 a.m. until 30 minutes after sunset. Each car costs $20 to enter, and per bike or per person on foot is $10.
Activities on land in Great Falls Park
As the leaves shift from green into bright scarlet and rich gold, you can bear witness to this stunning transformation in Great Falls. The park offers 15 miles of hiking trails with views that conjure a Hudson River School painting in the fall, such as mirror-like ponds reflecting the autumnal hues of the trees. Athletic types shouldn't miss Difficult Run, a 9.8-mile loop that winds through forest paths and streams before reaching the falls.
Cyclists can also traverse Difficult Run trail by bike or venture throughout the park on 5 miles of trails. And for those who want a more leisurely Falls experience, the three lookouts to the Falls are only a 10-minute stroll from the parking lot. The lookout to the Falls is also wheelchair accessible. Adrenaline junkies can try their hand at rock climbing in the park to reach incredible views of the falls. All of the climbs are top-rope and range in difficulty and height, from 25 to 75 feet.
Exploring the Falls on the water
For those who want to enjoy the fall foliage from the water, you can boat and fish at Great Falls Park. Active types can navigate the Falls by whitewater kayaking and canoeing through the foamy rapids, which are ranked up to Class VI, which is the most extreme class of rapids. The Falls do have precipitous drops and powerful underwater currents, so only expert boaters should venture to the Falls and always check water levels before heading out. Due to the dangerous nature of the Falls, swimming is never permitted.
For a more idyllic experience by the water, both novice and seasoned anglers can stand on the shore and fish in the Potomac River, as wading into the water is forbidden. Line fishing is allowed with a Virginia or Maryland fishing license. The river's diverse and unique ecosystem is a habitat for abundant numbers of smallmouth bass and sunfish.