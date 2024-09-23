Fall Is Peak Season At This Underrated Virginia Park Just Outside The Nation's Capital

Located just 15 miles from the heart of Washington, D.C., Great Falls Park in McLean, Virginia is a geological and watery wonder to explore, especially during the vibrant fall months. One of the best East Coast getaways for foliage, the 800-acre reserve also boasts a fascinating history dating back centuries. Once a trading ground for Native Americans, Great Falls land was used to create canals for to transport goods in the 18th century and was later acquired by the National Park Service in 1966. However, very little development near the falls ensures that the region still appears in its unspoiled glory, just like it did those hundreds of years ago. At the Great Falls, the rushing Potomac River cascades over 70 feet with rocky boulders jutting out of the riverbed.

Advertisement

These falls are spectacular year round, but it is ideal to visit the park in the cooler and colorful months of fall. In the park, you can hike, bike, kayak, canoe, rock climb, fish, horseback ride, and picnic. Great Falls is open every day, except Christmas Day (December 25), from 7 a.m. until 30 minutes after sunset. Each car costs $20 to enter, and per bike or per person on foot is $10.