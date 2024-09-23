The Most Romantic Destinations Couples Can't Miss On A Vacation To London, According To Visitors

Paris may have a reputation for being the City of Love, but London isn't without its own romantic gems. The English capital offers a unique blend of old-world history, vibrant arts and culture, and charming lamplit streets, most likely dampened by rain. It also overflows with secret river paths, markets, and stunning sights ideal for couples looking for a good time in the Big Smoke.

While you may be unable to sip espresso and take in the Eiffel Tower, London offers experiences you can't find anywhere else. Take your cup of tea to go and hop on the tube, which fans across the city, whizzing you from borough to borough, each with a unique vibe. From Bloomsbury with its poetic history to the South Bank with its street musicians, artistic venues, and more, there's no end to the London sights that exude pure romance. After scouring visitor reviews of different locations around the city, we have compiled a list of spots that score big in ambiance, scenery, and unique offerings, making them the most romantic destinations couples can't miss on vacation to London.