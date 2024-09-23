The Most Romantic Destinations Couples Can't Miss On A Vacation To London, According To Visitors
Paris may have a reputation for being the City of Love, but London isn't without its own romantic gems. The English capital offers a unique blend of old-world history, vibrant arts and culture, and charming lamplit streets, most likely dampened by rain. It also overflows with secret river paths, markets, and stunning sights ideal for couples looking for a good time in the Big Smoke.
While you may be unable to sip espresso and take in the Eiffel Tower, London offers experiences you can't find anywhere else. Take your cup of tea to go and hop on the tube, which fans across the city, whizzing you from borough to borough, each with a unique vibe. From Bloomsbury with its poetic history to the South Bank with its street musicians, artistic venues, and more, there's no end to the London sights that exude pure romance. After scouring visitor reviews of different locations around the city, we have compiled a list of spots that score big in ambiance, scenery, and unique offerings, making them the most romantic destinations couples can't miss on vacation to London.
Columbia Road
Is there anything more romantic than flowers? If you're tired of guessing whether your loved one prefers lilies over lupines, take them straight to the source. London's Columbia Road Flower Market is famous for its vibey, aromatic bazaar, a consequence of local vendors selling everything green, from mature lemon trees to single rose stems. While the road is open year-round, the Flower Market only operates on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bidding adieu to your bedsheets so early in the morning will be worth it, especially if you and your partner thrive on a little bit of chaos. With locals and tourists haggling with florists, the long avenue of Columbia Road is lively with urban buzz on market days. Just make sure to hold hands so as not to lose each other in the crowd. For skipping breakfast, slip into the coffee shops and bagel joints dotted around the street for a two-fold reward of flowers and a romantic brunch.
Little Venice
This uncrowded destination in the middle of London is a perfect, peaceful escape from the center of the capital. Less than a 15-minute walk from Paddington tube station, these canals offer picturesque views of foliage and quaint houseboats. For this reason, they have earned the nickname "Little Venice," referencing the grand canal capital of Europe in Italy.
Grab your love because this area is ideal for a romantic stroll along the River Thames. You can take in London's sounds and smells from here and immortalize its sights with your camera. If you're feeling more adventurous, hop on a boat tour, which will plop you right down in the middle of the action. One Tripadvisor user concurs, writing, "On a cold November day, Little Venice was very tranquil and uncrowded. Beautiful Regency houses surround the Basin and picturesque barges are moored along the towpath." Another user describes the neighborhood as "[A] beautiful place to walk and enjoy the tranquility of nature."
Dalloway Terrace
Virginia Woolf opened her iconic 1925 novel, "Mrs Dalloway," with the line, "Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself." Almost 100 years later, London's Dalloway Terrace has taken that message to heart. Named after the eponymous heroine of Woolf's modernist classic, the restaurant is known for its al fresco dining, where you and your loved one can people-watch while enjoying gourmet dishes. Wiggle into your best dress or suit and get ready for an intimate dinner fitted with candlelight and a floral explosion on the restaurant's famed wall. Customer favorites include grilled organic Scottish salmon and tiger prawns with green mango and chilli.
A Tripadvisor user, ThePracticalTwo, writes, "Each time the experience was exceptional. From food to service and ambiance as well, the Dalloway was able to execute 3 varied meals flawlessly." One couple even capped off their wedding day with a visit to Dalloway Terrace. They wrote on the platform, "We went here on our wedding day with family for afternoon tea. The whole experience was perfection. The table was decorated beautifully, the food was delicious and the staff were so friendly and helpful." If you're looking for a romantic yet refined night out, this is the place for you.
South Bank
London is known for its chaos, bursting with iconic landmarks and vibrant crowds. The easiest way to take it all in? Head to South Bank, a riverside walkway along the River Thames. It offers views of London's famous bridges and is widely considered the city's cultural hotspot. Home to the National Theatre, BFI Southbank, Royal Festival Hall, and Southbank Centre, you will be spoiled for choice when choosing where to get your artsy fix for the night.
Whether you and your loved one are fans of theater, live music, or poetry or are just looking for a diverse food tour, South Bank has it all. National Theater puts on 20 staged shows a year, from comedy to drama. On the other hand, the Southbank Centre hosts the London Literature Festival, the London Jazz Festival, the Meltdown Music Festival, and many others. Make it a proper date night with a pre-show dinner at one of the restaurants or pubs that line the walkway. A Tripadvisor user writes that South Bank is "... bustling with people ... [and is] A wonderful way to spend the day."
St Dunstan-in-the-East
You might not think of a church as the most romantic place on Earth, but wait until you visit London's St Dunstan-in-the-East. A favorite gothic cathedral among locals, this historic relic will transport you and your partner back in time while offering an escape from the hubbub of the city center. Originally dating back to the medieval period, St Dunstan-in-the-East also came under fire during World War II, when the Germans bombed London in what is known as "The Blitz of 1941."
Since then, the shelled-out church has become home to all sorts of greenery and wildlife, with ivy crawling up the stone pathways and flowers blooming in the open-air windows. Perfect for romantic photo shoots or just a quiet nature walk, this historic landmark is heavy in mystique and ambiance. A Tripadvisor user says the church offers "Sights straight out of a fairytale [amidst] modern buildings." Another describes St. Dunstan-in-the East as "...a lovely secret hideaway, a park you might easily miss if you weren't looking for it. Tranquil and beautiful."
Bloomsbury
Twentieth-century Bohemians like Lytton Strachey, Virginia Woolf, Vanessa Bell, and E.M. Forster were members of the Bloomsbury Group. This elite class of English writers, thinkers, and artists dined, partied, and worked together at each other's houses in the Bloomsbury area of London. From love poetry to real-life romantic sagas, this literary brat-pack is synonymous with Britain's romantic history.
If your beloved is a book fanatic, or you're just looking for inspiration for those future wedding vows, visit the Bloomsbury district for an education on England's rich literary history. From the gardens of Russell Square to the picturesque area around the British Museum, this district teems with storybook beauty. Visit the charming London Review Bookshop to browse the polished aisles, or maybe check out the U.K.'s first gay bookshop, Gay's the Word, established in the area in 1979. A Tripadvisor user calls Bloomsbury "a very stylish area," and encourages couples to "walk around the area and [discover] the blue plaques on numerous buildings to tell you who lived there in the past."
Hampstead Pergola
Hidden gem Hampstead Heath is home to a pergola and garden boasting such impressive views that you will feel like you're meeting your lover for a secret rendezvous à la Romeo and Juliet. Best visited in the morning when the sun is cast over the garden (and you can be sure the entrance gate is open), this hidden gem was originally built in 1904 for the wealthy Lord Leverhulme to laze away the summer nights with garden parties.
Today, it's enjoyed by hundreds as the perfect spot for engagements and weddings. Even if you're not planning to pop the big question, that shouldn't stop you and your loved one from taking advantage of the lush blooms, overgrown vines, and provincial views this vintage pergola has to offer. Previous visitors have taken to Tripadvisor to write glowing reviews of the place. User Winnie E writes, "Feels like walking through an abandoned palace." RM303 recounts their visit, "My wife and I spent about an hour here before walking over to a nearby pub for lunch, marvelling at the beauty and charm of these gardens." If you're looking for peak British romance, you can't score higher than the Hampstead pergola.
Regent's Canal
In the 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice," Elizabeth Bennett famously utters the line, "I'm very fond of walking," to which the flustered Mr. Darcy responds, "Yes... yes I know." If you're like countless other visitors to England looking to mimic one of the nation's most iconic fictional couples, look no further than this charming walking path along Regent's Canal.
Just over 8 miles long, take in the smell of fresh fish and chips and the sound of boaters easing down the water as you and your loved one explore an often-unseen area of London. While most tourists busy themselves at the city's main attractions, like Buckingham Palace and the London Eye, walking down Regent's Canal is a great way to see the real London without getting lost in the weeds of the city center. Rumor has it that if you peel off onto the path next to the London Zoo, you can even steal a glance or two at the animals for free. A Tripadvisor visitor can't get enough of this blooming pathway: "Perfect for having a silent day in a big city. I prefer to start in Little Venice to Camden Town, which is the most scenic part of the Regent's Canal."
Primrose Hill
If daytime dates aren't really your style, mark an evening hour in your calendar to take your honey to Primrose Hill. This serene site has been immortalized in the Britpop band Blur's song, "For Tomorrow," when Vocalist Damon Albarn sings, "It's windy there and the view's so nice." He's right on the money, too, as Primrose Hil's grassy mounds offer stunning views of London's skyscrapers and the lights of the London Eye.
If you need a quiet getaway, a romantic evening looking for constellations and enjoying the city lights with your loved one is a relaxing way to wind down after zooming around the English capital. Depending on the season, bring hot chocolate or a bottle of wine to make it a night to remember. A Redditor wrote in r/london, "One of my favourite views in London. But you have to get there early to really enjoy it." Another visitor on Tripadvisor adds to the appeal: "The gorgeous Primrose Hill is a piece of heaven on earth. Quiet, green, family and pet friendly — The Primrose Hill garden is the perfect place to spend a summer day."
Nunhead Cemetery
A romantic stroll through a historic cemetery is a unique experience. A group of cemeteries built during the Victorian period has become known as the "Magnificent Seven." Nature has overtaken these once-grand resting places, and unique ecosystems have evolved. They are now considered sacred sites where visitors can take in the remarkable flora and fauna growing over dilapidated headstones and catacombs.
While each Magnificent Seven cemetery offers a different experience, Nunhead Cemetary is almost universally agreed to be the most tranquil. With less foot traffic than its counterparts, it transports couples to the age of Charles Dickens and Gothic Revival architecture – a period of high drama and theatrical, corseted romances. One Tripadvisor commenter writes, "The grandeur was everywhere, from the entrance to the headstones and the size of some of the graves." Another notes on the platform: "... at a high point of the cemetery you'll be afforded (through the trees) a fabulous view of St Paul's Cathedral and the London skyline." This is an unmissable excursion for the couple who aren't afraid of a little bit of eeriness.
Kew Gardens
With over 50,000 living plants between its gardens, glasshouses, arboretums, and more, Kew Gardens encourages visitors to lean into the romantic nature of flower spotting and summer picnics. The botanic gardens even advertise the "First Date Trail," which brings together some of the most lovey-dovey paths in the venue. The Rose Garden, for instance, is home to 170 different species of Cupid's favorite bloom. Another trail called "Love Lane" got its name from the mistletoes that dangle from the trees above.
A reviewer on Tripadvisor described the well-maintained collection as "... nothing short of a masterpiece of horticultural excellence." They continued, "Be ready for a few hours of casual walking whilst your eyes feast upon the myriad colours and displays to be seen." One Redditor in r/london shared a review, "Sometimes I need a walk and I need some space on my own in a pretty place to feel happy. London doesn't let me do that, but Kew gardens does and I love it." If you're passionate about horticulture or excited about spending time with your partner, Kew Gardens deserves to make the top of your London bucket list.
The Royal Observatory
You and your partner may not be star-crossed, but that doesn't mean you can't treat your sweetie to a night of stargazing at London's Royal Observatory. Located in the romantic area of Greenwich, this fantastical location dates back to the 1600s when King Charles II appointed a Royal Commission to spearhead England's astronomy, navigation, and cartography industry.
Today, visitors can feel themselves on the cutting edge of scientific discovery by peering through The Great Equatorial Telescope, one of the largest telescopes in the U.K. Or, you could simulate a stroll through space with your special someone by booking a ticket for the Peter Harrison Planetarium. It's an authentic space where photography meets live commentary by a trained astronomer, giving visitors a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Compete with your loved one to see who can spot the most constellations, or snuggle up close as you become science nerds together. Either way, The Royal Observatory is an unmissable stop on your romantic London tour.
Wilton's Music Hall
Have you ever taken your beloved dancing? If not, a trip to London is a good place to start, as Wilton's Music Hall offers the perfect opportunity to cut a rug. Officially the oldest Grand Music Hall in the world, Wilton's offers everything from swing dancing to sing-a-longs to immersive dance experiences. It's the kind of date night you can only have in England's capital.
Housed in a Grade II listed theater, Wilton's Music Hall is the ideal venue for an unforgettable romantic experience. Take in the Victorian-era architecture and vintage ambiance while also trying to push the limits of what you and your partner are capable of. Like skydiving or ziplining, a swing class at Wilton's could be the perfect opportunity to try something new as a couple. One Tripadvisor user writes, "Everything about the event was great — the building has so much charm and character." Another user recommends, "[Everyone] should visit [Wilton's] for a nostalgic trip back in time. An amazing venue and atmosphere.
Whispering Gallery at St. Paul's Cathedral
One of London's more unique activities is putting St. Paul Cathedral's famous Whispering Gallery to the test. The Cathedral drips in glamor and offers visitors a chance to look at some amazing art from a bygone era of London's history, including carvings from Dutch Artist Grinling Gibbons and English Painter Sir James Thornhill. It was also the site of Princess Diana and King Charles III's showstopping 1981 wedding.
However, for a truly unique experience, head up to the circular walkway at the base of the Cathedral's dome ceiling. Whisper sweet nothings along the curved wall, and thanks to the acoustics in the building, anyone standing along the circular wall will be able to hear you — even if you're on the other side! While this Whispering Gallery was surely the site of political intrigue back in the day, today, it is the ideal destination for a cheeky date for two. One Tripadvisor commenter gave it 5 stars, writing, "Absolutely fantastic and well worth the very many steps it is to get there. Well worth a visit for sure." Another added, "... It was amazing — I could hear my husband speak from the other side of the gallery!" Test it yourself, and see if you can recognize your loved one's voice from anywhere.
Methodology
Romance can be hard to quantify, but by turning to firsthand accounts of travelers and locals who have explored different areas of London, we compiled this list of the attractions that offer the best opportunities to feel closer to your partner in crime. Whether it's a highly-rated candlelit restaurant, a secret waterfront spot best for intimate strolls, or a historic park with serene views of the city, users on sites like Tripadvisor and Reddit are quick to offer recommendations for places to take your loved one when visiting the English mecca.
Choosing which sites and neighborhoods to include on this list involved drawing from expert recommendations, traveler reviews, and local insights. By scouring the internet for these testimonials, we created destinations featuring intimate, romantic experiences.