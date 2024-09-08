Explore Rick Steves' Favorite Gothic Cathedral In This Lesser-Known Cobblestone French Town

Whether you're a fan of specific styles like Gothic and Renaissance or enjoy marveling at ornate historic buildings, France is the European destination that will give you your fill of architectural art. And despite one of the many prevalent myths about France being that Paris is the only city worth visiting, there are multiple hidden gems around the country. In fact, there's even a city that's a budget alternative to Paris if you want the experience to unfold in a more leisurely fashion without denting your wallet. However, if it's architecture and art that you're after, few French cities can match up to Rouen, which the writer Victor Hugo called "the town of a hundred spires".

The capital of Normandy lies along the river Seine and has a history that dates back to medieval times. As an important city across various historical periods, Rouen is dotted with enough famous art and architecture to rival Paris. In fact, its Museum of Fine Arts has the largest Impressionist collection outside of the French capital. However, the city's most iconic attraction, which also happens to be one of the prolific travel guru Rick Steve's favorite Gothic cathedrals, is the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Rouen or simply, the Rouen Cathedral. Built over several centuries, narrowly escaping wars, revolutions, fires, and natural disasters, this iconic structure is France's tallest cathedral and encompasses scintillating history including a tomb that holds the actual heart of the English King Richard I, known as Richard the Lionheart.

