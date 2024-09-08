Explore Rick Steves' Favorite Gothic Cathedral In This Lesser-Known Cobblestone French Town
Whether you're a fan of specific styles like Gothic and Renaissance or enjoy marveling at ornate historic buildings, France is the European destination that will give you your fill of architectural art. And despite one of the many prevalent myths about France being that Paris is the only city worth visiting, there are multiple hidden gems around the country. In fact, there's even a city that's a budget alternative to Paris if you want the experience to unfold in a more leisurely fashion without denting your wallet. However, if it's architecture and art that you're after, few French cities can match up to Rouen, which the writer Victor Hugo called "the town of a hundred spires".
The capital of Normandy lies along the river Seine and has a history that dates back to medieval times. As an important city across various historical periods, Rouen is dotted with enough famous art and architecture to rival Paris. In fact, its Museum of Fine Arts has the largest Impressionist collection outside of the French capital. However, the city's most iconic attraction, which also happens to be one of the prolific travel guru Rick Steve's favorite Gothic cathedrals, is the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Rouen or simply, the Rouen Cathedral. Built over several centuries, narrowly escaping wars, revolutions, fires, and natural disasters, this iconic structure is France's tallest cathedral and encompasses scintillating history including a tomb that holds the actual heart of the English King Richard I, known as Richard the Lionheart.
The Rouen Cathedral is famous for many things
Gothic architecture is considered to have originated in France, and examples of this style continue to draw tourists from all over the world to Europe. The building style focuses on intricate details and interior spaces that rise to dizzying heights and are lit up by large stained glass windows. The Rouen Cathedral encompasses all these dramatic aspects, and while much of it was built in the centuries that overlapped the Gothic era between the 12th and 16th centuries, construction began in the year 1030 during the preceding Romanesque times. Thus, the Cathedral features several different architectural styles — Romanesque, Gothic, and Renaissance. Each of its three towers, fittingly, is made in different architectural styles, with the central tower reaching the building's highest point at 495 feet.
Because of its proximity to the Seine, Rouen has been an important historical port for several centuries. It was a seat of power for the Romans, the Vikings, and the Anglo-French royalty, which included the Duke of Normandy and English King Richard I. There is also a chapel dedicated to Joan of Arc, who was burned at the stake in 1431 in Rouen.
After getting damaged by a fire, then an accidental Allied bombing during World War II, and again by a severe winter storm, the Rouen Cathedral has been painstakingly restored multiple times. It is now celebrated with a sound and light show every night during the summer, with the imposing structure layered with kaleidoscopic images. The show lasts about 25 minutes and is free to attend.
Rouen is a charming French destination for art and history enthusiasts
A history that spans two millennia makes Rouen one of France's oldest cities. Combined with the cobbled winding streets, it is arguably one of the country's most evocative destinations. Fortunately, much of the city's historic center survived the ravages of the Second World War, which means you can stroll through the Place du Vieux-Marché or Old Market Place, which has been a market square for centuries and continues to host a local market till today. The square is also the site of the pyre on which Joan of Arc was burned to death, and where you will now find a church dedicated to the French martyr.
The rich history also inspired a lot of art, and Claude Monet famously painted the Rouen Cathedral 30 times depicting it in different seasons and lighting conditions. The Musée des Beaux-Arts features a mind-boggling array of art that will give fans of the Louvre their money's worth. Except, Rouen's iconic fine arts museum is actually free to enter.
For breaks between all that historic beauty, take a walk along the Seine or cycle through the picturesque fruit orchards on the Route des Fruits or Fruit Route. Merely a 90-minute rail ride from Paris, you can quickly escape to this treasure trove of quintessentially European experiences, and also save some money getting there with Rick Steves' tips for getting affordable train tickets in France.