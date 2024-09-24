One Of California's Most Overlooked State Parks Is A Gorgeous Open-Air Museum

About an hour away from Los Angeles is Riverside, located in Riverside County. This city is a must-visit for history lovers. Notably, this underrated Southern California destination is home to the iconic Mission Inn, a luxurious hotel dating back to 1876 famed for its clientele like President Theodore Roosevelt. Then there's the California Citrus State Historic Park, an open-air museum founded in 1993. Thanks to Southern California's Mediterranean climate, Riverside is known for producing varieties of oranges and was a key location in the state's early citrus industry, established in the 19th century.

California Citrus State Historic Park serves to educate visitors about this significant time in the state's history and how it ultimately led to its advancement. Ranked as one of Riverside's top attractions on Tripadvisor, it has various citrus groves and walking trails. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "It is a delight for the senses — sight and smell!" In addition to this, visitors will encounter QR codes throughout the trails that provide an educational experience.

For instance, some of the QR codes open up to videos explaining everything from the plants found at California Citrus State Historic Park to the indigenous peoples of Riverside County and more. Simply put, visitors can take in the beauty of nature and history at this unique site.

