One Of California's Most Overlooked State Parks Is A Gorgeous Open-Air Museum
About an hour away from Los Angeles is Riverside, located in Riverside County. This city is a must-visit for history lovers. Notably, this underrated Southern California destination is home to the iconic Mission Inn, a luxurious hotel dating back to 1876 famed for its clientele like President Theodore Roosevelt. Then there's the California Citrus State Historic Park, an open-air museum founded in 1993. Thanks to Southern California's Mediterranean climate, Riverside is known for producing varieties of oranges and was a key location in the state's early citrus industry, established in the 19th century.
California Citrus State Historic Park serves to educate visitors about this significant time in the state's history and how it ultimately led to its advancement. Ranked as one of Riverside's top attractions on Tripadvisor, it has various citrus groves and walking trails. As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, "It is a delight for the senses — sight and smell!" In addition to this, visitors will encounter QR codes throughout the trails that provide an educational experience.
For instance, some of the QR codes open up to videos explaining everything from the plants found at California Citrus State Historic Park to the indigenous peoples of Riverside County and more. Simply put, visitors can take in the beauty of nature and history at this unique site.
There's more to discover at California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside
A day at the California Citrus State Historic Park, which is more than 250 acres and also includes a rose garden, is self-guided. However, if interested, complimentary tours of the citrus groves are offered. Note that at the time of this writing, tours are only provided at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday. With that in mind, Tripadvisor reviewers say not to miss out on this opportunity. "The guide was very knowledgeable and explained cultivation history, difference across citrus varieties, and offered us to taste some of their cultivations at the end of the tour. All the fruits we had were absolutely fantastic," wrote user minimize940314.
Reservations are not needed for tours. And if you're wondering what kind of citrus delights you might sample, grapefruits and kumquats, amongst other things, are grown onsite. Moreover, make sure to stop by the visitor center and museum. It has an array of displays and photos that delve into the history of the citrus industry long before it became integral to California.
Like the tours, the visitor center is open only Friday through Sunday. Lastly, after taking a tour and spending time at the visitor center, further immerse yourself at California Citrus State Historic Park with a picnic. There are tables available for use and grassy areas for those who want to soak up the sun.
Know before you go to the California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside
@mostlyyesi
Cute little walk around this citrus park 😍 so many different kinds of oranges 🍊 and a cute picnic area🥰 #riverside #citruspark #trails♬ Let Her Go (Remix) - 诡谲&情白&于湫雨
While tours and the visitor center are only available Friday to Sunday, the California Citrus State Historic Park is open daily at 8 a.m. and typically closes at 5 p.m. The exception is from April through September, when hours are extended until 7 p.m. on weekends. On that note, visitors must pay a parking fee to enter and to be able to participate in the tour. There are no drones allowed, and although it might be tempting, it's important to know that visitors are not allowed to pick any of the fruit from the park's many groves.
However, the fruit is available for purchase at Gless Ranch Fresh Citrus, a fruit stand located a brief walk away from the California Citrus State Historic Park. Furthermore, furry friends are welcomed, but must remain leashed. Unfortunately, they are not permitted to enter the visitor's center. Speaking of, the visitor's center also features a gift shop worth checking outselling decor, children's toys, souvenirs, and more.
Of course, the California Citrus State Historic Park is not the only of its kind in the state. Others include Bodie, a ghost town with the coolest temperatures in California, and Fort Humboldt State Historic Park, located in Eureka, an underrated town on California's coast.