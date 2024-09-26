Arizona's Oldest State Park Is Rich With History And Unique Southwestern Adventures
The Copper State is home to stunning natural beauty. From awe-inspiring destinations like Grand Canyon National Park to less-traveled desert oases, there are so many off-the-beaten path attractions and underrated state parks to explore in Arizona. However, only one place has the distinct honor of being Arizona's very first state park.
That would be Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, which blends desert scenery with rich southwestern culture. With affordable admission — $7 for adults ages 14 and older, $2 for children ages 7 to 13, and free entry for children ages 6 and under — the state park is a budget- and family-friendly option for enjoying Southwest nature excursions and museum exhibits.
Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is located less than 25 miles from the Mexican border town of Nogales. The park is also about a 50-minute drive south of Tucson, making it a reasonable day trip for anyone staying in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Everyone from history buffs and outdoor adventurers to tourist families with little ones can find something to enjoy at Arizona's oldest state park.
Explore the history of Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
Designated and opened on Sept. 28, 1958, in Tubac, Arizona, Tubac Presidio State Historic Park preserves over 2,000 years of Southwestern U.S. history, including indigenous O'odham settlements, Spanish colonization, and the Apache raids in the late 1800s. Visitors can learn about the park's cultural history at the visitor center and Griffin Museum, as well as visit historical buildings and the preserved ruins of San Ignacio de Tubac, the oldest Spanish presidio site in Arizona. Presidios are Spanish colonial military settlements, and they are a rare sight in Arizona — only two others have existed in the state.
Guests can further explore the rich history of Tubac at the Griffin Museum's permanent and temporary exhibits, which are included in park admission. Excavated portions of San Ignacio de Tubac are on display, as are artifacts from Spanish colonial missions. Other permanent exhibits tell the stories of Tubac's role in Mexican occupation, the Civil War, and westward expansion.
A trip to one of the historic buildings at the park will transport visitors back in time. Sit at a desk in the second-oldest schoolhouse in Arizona, or tour Otero Community Hall, which was built in 1914 and hosted meetings and dances and doubled as a school room. It also hosts a small art collection. Imagine what it would have been like to experience the history of Tubac yourself with a visit to the Rojas House. This adobe row house, constructed sometime in the 1880s or 1890s, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It's even furnished the same way it had been in the 1900s by resident Luisa Rojas, a cattle rancher who died in 1989.
Experience Southwestern adventures at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park
Tubac Presidio State Historic Park's hiking trails, vibrant gardens, and wildlife make it a great place for southwest nature adventures. Many desert birds — including roadrunners — can be spotted at the park. Road Runner better watch out, because coyotes are seen from time to time on the park's grounds, too, as well as deer or collared peccaries (also known as javelinas).
The park's hiking trails include 4 miles of the enormous Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. This out-and-back 1,200-mile excursion originates in Nogales and terminates in San Francisco, crossing the Santa Cruz River as it winds through cottonwoods and willow trees and through Tumacácori National Historic Park. Visitors who prefer to stay closer to the park can walk a few shorter loops and round-trip hiking routes or stroll through one of the park's eight gardens that attract colorful butterflies in the spring and summer months. There are seasonal herb and flower gardens, as well as a cacti and succulent garden.
Families with little adventurers can enjoy kid-friendly activities at the Children's Garden. Kids ages 6-12 can sign up for the Junior Ranger program to receive a booklet of fun activities to complete around the park. Upon completion, junior rangers will take a pledge to help park rangers preserve the park and keep it clean for wildlife and future visitors. If you've exhausted everything the park has to offer, venture into town for Tubac's thriving art scene and many outdoor adventures.