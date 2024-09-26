Arizona's Oldest State Park Is Rich With History And Unique Southwestern Adventures

The Copper State is home to stunning natural beauty. From awe-inspiring destinations like Grand Canyon National Park to less-traveled desert oases, there are so many off-the-beaten path attractions and underrated state parks to explore in Arizona. However, only one place has the distinct honor of being Arizona's very first state park.

That would be Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, which blends desert scenery with rich southwestern culture. With affordable admission — $7 for adults ages 14 and older, $2 for children ages 7 to 13, and free entry for children ages 6 and under — the state park is a budget- and family-friendly option for enjoying Southwest nature excursions and museum exhibits.

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is located less than 25 miles from the Mexican border town of Nogales. The park is also about a 50-minute drive south of Tucson, making it a reasonable day trip for anyone staying in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Everyone from history buffs and outdoor adventurers to tourist families with little ones can find something to enjoy at Arizona's oldest state park.

