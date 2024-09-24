This Unique Washington Attraction Is A Hidden Gem Inspired By Greece's Parthenon

The Skagit General store was established in 1922 and acted as a canteen where employees and their families in Newhalem purchased their daily necessities. In the 1940s, it became a historical building, and has opened to the public since. Now, it still operates like a staff canteen, but it's also where visitors can buy food and drinks as well as camping and picnic gear. A must-buy souvenir is the general store's call to fame — Skagit Fudge — a homemade treat made with natural ingredients. Also, don't miss out on the vintage locomotive next to the store. Before roads were built, the Old Number Six powered the trains that provided Newhalem access to the outside world. It still has a functioning bell!

Gorge Inn is the old cookhouse and cafeteria serving City Light staff and the public in its heyday. On the weekends, Seattleites drove out to Newhalem for its famous "chicken dinner." The inn sadly fell into ruins when it was abandoned for four decades. Luckily, it received a much-needed facelift and reopened for business in 2014. Historical preservationists restored it to its former glory — even the "dam good chicken dinner" is back on the menu.

Gorge Powerhouse is a stunning art deco building built in 1924. In addition to its architectural and historical value, it is still an operational powerhouse, producing 170 megawatts of power to light almost 9,000 homes. There is also a visitor gallery where you can learn about the history of the Skagit Project through interactive displays and historic photographs.

