This Unique Washington Attraction Is A Hidden Gem Inspired By Greece's Parthenon
The Temple of Power is a hidden gem inside the historic "company town" of Newhalem. Unlike the iconic and grand Nashville Parthenon in Tennessee, the Temple of Power is an eccentric Parthenon-esque structure made from upcycled industrial components from a nearby electricity-generating substation. It has circular black columns and a spider-web dome, echoing something straight out of a science-fiction novel. It's an Instagrammable spectacle that's totally out of place but absolutely delightful in its verdant Pacific Northwest surroundings.
Seattle City Light, a power company owned by the residents of Seattle, commissioned the futuristic pavilion in the 1930s as public art to commemorate Newhalem. For over a century, the town has played a part in powering Seattle with environmentally conscious and affordable hydropower. At its peak, it housed about 300 Skagit River Hydroelectric Project workers who cleared the land, surveyed it, and built dams that powered the nearby metropolis. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), hydropower is a vital source of electricity in Washington as it accounts for 25% of the state's power supply. Therefore, Newhalem is not just a relic of the past but Washington's homage to hydropower. It's still a functioning town where 40 Skagit staff continue to live and supply power to the area. It's also an offbeat stop for a fun family road trip while exploring charming towns across the northern U.S.
A fun, family-friendly historical tour in Newhalem
The Skagit General store was established in 1922 and acted as a canteen where employees and their families in Newhalem purchased their daily necessities. In the 1940s, it became a historical building, and has opened to the public since. Now, it still operates like a staff canteen, but it's also where visitors can buy food and drinks as well as camping and picnic gear. A must-buy souvenir is the general store's call to fame — Skagit Fudge — a homemade treat made with natural ingredients. Also, don't miss out on the vintage locomotive next to the store. Before roads were built, the Old Number Six powered the trains that provided Newhalem access to the outside world. It still has a functioning bell!
Gorge Inn is the old cookhouse and cafeteria serving City Light staff and the public in its heyday. On the weekends, Seattleites drove out to Newhalem for its famous "chicken dinner." The inn sadly fell into ruins when it was abandoned for four decades. Luckily, it received a much-needed facelift and reopened for business in 2014. Historical preservationists restored it to its former glory — even the "dam good chicken dinner" is back on the menu.
Gorge Powerhouse is a stunning art deco building built in 1924. In addition to its architectural and historical value, it is still an operational powerhouse, producing 170 megawatts of power to light almost 9,000 homes. There is also a visitor gallery where you can learn about the history of the Skagit Project through interactive displays and historic photographs.
The breathtaking nature of Newhalem
Stop by the Trail of the Cedars for a leisurely nature walk before heading to the gorgeous and underrated North Cascades National Park. It's a toddler-friendly 0.3-mile loop accessible from Main Street in Newhalem, across the street from Gorge Inn. To get to the trail's starting point, cross the suspension bridge over the Skagit River, turn right, and walk parallel to the river. It has massive canopies of western red cedars and Douglas firs, highlighting the fantastic rejuvenation of nature after the devastating fire in 1922. It's an idyllic path where kids can explore the fauna and flora while hopping over old stumps where moss and ferns took root and became homes for local critters.
Behind the Gorge Powerhouse is the access point to Ladder Creek Falls, a spectacular three-tier waterfall. To this day, the Gorge Powerhouse funnels its rushing water to generate electricity. The pretty trail is unique because it's best experienced at night when colorful lights illuminate the area. It was the brainchild of J.D. Ross, "Father of Seattle City Light," who lit up the waterfall more than a hundred years ago to showcase the novel technology of hydroelectricity. Many of us may prefer to enjoy waterfalls in their natural state, but a lit-up one was all the rage in Seattle more than 100 years ago! It's a relaxing place to enjoy a light show and unwind with music after a day of exploring Newhalem.