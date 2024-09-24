Overshadowed And Overlooked, This Ancient Italian City Deserves A Visit, Per Rick Steves
Rick Steves has never hidden the fact that he plays favorites when it comes to European countries. Sure, he's built a media empire on dishing out travel advice for every corner of the continent, but his heart belongs to Italy. Whether it's doling out tips on where to find the best food in the country or warning tourists about Italian cities that aren't for everyone, Steves knows Italy like the back of his hand. And, naturally, he has a few hidden gems up his sleeve. While the country is famous for crowd-pleasers like Rome and Venice, Italy isn't all about snapping selfies at the Trevi Fountain. If you're looking for something a little more offbeat, Steves recommends making your way to the ancient city of Ravenna.
You won't even have to veer too far off course, with Ravenna being just a breezy two-hour drive south of Venice. In one of his "Travel Talks" sessions, Steves gushed about Ravenna's chill vibe and how easy it is to explore on foot or by bike. "Ravenna is a charming town. It's got a beautiful, bike-friendly sort of atmosphere. It's about the most bike-friendly town I've been to in Italy," he said. But Ravenna's appeal doesn't stop there. If you're a history buff, prepare to geek out. This city used to be the capital of the Western Roman Empire and is home to the most jaw-dropping mosaics in Italy, according to Steves.
Come for the laidback atmosphere, stay for the mosaics
If the crowds and chaos of Venice have you craving a breather, Rick Steves recommends taking a detour to Ravenna. According to him, this under-the-radar gem offers a front-row seat to history, minus the selfie-stick-riddled spaces. "That's why this low-key town offers the best look at the glories of Byzantium this side of Istanbul — specifically, the richest collection anywhere of mosaics from the fifth and sixth centuries — as well as a peaceful charm," Steves wrote on his site.
He suggests taking a leisurely tour of the centuries-old churches scattered across town, perhaps starting with his personal favorite, the Basilica di San Vitale. Its unique octagonal design is impressive, but Steves really can't get over its mind-blowing mosaics — so tiny that "each chip is no bigger than a fingernail" — depicting Emperor Justinian, Empress Theodora, and Jesus Christ, per his blog. The real fan-favorite, though, is the Mausoleum of Galla Placidia, which he notes is home to Ravenna's oldest mosaics. Steves paints the scene: "The little light that sneaks through its thin alabaster windows brings a glow and a twinkle to the very early Christian symbolism that fills the little room. Pre-dating Justinian, the mosaics here are purely ancient," he wrote. His pro tip? Don't rush. Settle into a pew, binoculars in hand, and take it all in.
Sure, Ravenna may not offer much beyond its mesmerizing mosaics, but once you've soaked in all that history, Steves suggests capping off your day in the piazza, the perfect spot to decompress. "Today, in the shadow of Venetian facades, it's a fine place to join the old guys on benches, watching locals parade by, quite at ease about sharing their town with the world's most exquisite mosaics," he noted.