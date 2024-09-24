Overshadowed And Overlooked, This Ancient Italian City Deserves A Visit, Per Rick Steves

Rick Steves has never hidden the fact that he plays favorites when it comes to European countries. Sure, he's built a media empire on dishing out travel advice for every corner of the continent, but his heart belongs to Italy. Whether it's doling out tips on where to find the best food in the country or warning tourists about Italian cities that aren't for everyone, Steves knows Italy like the back of his hand. And, naturally, he has a few hidden gems up his sleeve. While the country is famous for crowd-pleasers like Rome and Venice, Italy isn't all about snapping selfies at the Trevi Fountain. If you're looking for something a little more offbeat, Steves recommends making your way to the ancient city of Ravenna.

Advertisement

You won't even have to veer too far off course, with Ravenna being just a breezy two-hour drive south of Venice. In one of his "Travel Talks" sessions, Steves gushed about Ravenna's chill vibe and how easy it is to explore on foot or by bike. "Ravenna is a charming town. It's got a beautiful, bike-friendly sort of atmosphere. It's about the most bike-friendly town I've been to in Italy," he said. But Ravenna's appeal doesn't stop there. If you're a history buff, prepare to geek out. This city used to be the capital of the Western Roman Empire and is home to the most jaw-dropping mosaics in Italy, according to Steves.