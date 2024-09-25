Visit This Breathtaking Greek Island For A Santorini Look-Alike Without The Crowds
Greece is a country teeming with ancient history, literary greats, mythology, and iconic food. There are 6,000 islets and islands, but only 227 are actually inhabited. Of these, the most notable group is arguably the Cyclades. Here, you'll find heavy hitters that are popular among tourists — you can explore Mykonos' bustling nightlife or take the best hike in Santorini for stunning views of the island.
The Cyclades, which translates to "encircling islands," are a cluster of underwater mountain ranges that span a total land area of 976 square miles. Almost directly in the middle of this circle, you'll find Paros, an under-the-radar island that rivals its better-known Aegean Sea neighbors in beauty and charm. Spanning just 75 square miles, Paros is most lively in peak summer (July-August). During this time, the weather in Paros is hot and dry, with average temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Early June and late September can be great times to visit for more activity-focused travelers, thanks to cooler temperatures and fewer crowds.
Paros' seaside villages and luxurious hotels
Cycladic staples like stone streets and winding alleys are prevalent in Paros. The town also features the famous Greek whitewashed buildings with blue doors and shutters enveloped by bright pink bougainvilleas. Two must-see towns in Paros are Parikia in the west and Naoussa in the north. As the capital, Parikia is where most ferries dock, and beaches, restaurants, and bars dot the bay as it curves along. Stroll through the town to make your way to a cozy, secluded restaurant (like Apollo Garden), or buy a pair of handmade sandals at Atelier Paros.
To the northeast, the trendy city of Naoussa has been consistently gaining notoriety thanks to an influx of upscale hotels — most notably, the chic Avant Mar and the Cosme. The former boasts a sleek pool, private beach, and design-forward rooms with marble sinks and Aesop products. Nestled in a Mediterranean garden, Avant Mar's restaurant Matsuhisa comes from Nobu Matsuhisa, the sushi legend behind Nobu. At the beachfront Cosme resort, you can take a dip in the half-moon pool or walk right out into the blue water of the Aegean. The hotel's can't-miss spot is Parostià, a Medite-Grecian eatery run by the acclaimed chef Yiannis Kiorohlou, who cooked at La Petite Maison in Cannes and La Guérite in Saint Barts.
Make time in your schedule for a day trip to the nearby Antiparos. It's about one nautical mile southwest of Paros' Pounda port, and the ferry ride takes about 7 minutes. A short walk from the port will surround you with adorable shops and authentic tavernas.
Getting to Paros
A vast ferry network connects many of the Greek islands — you can hop on one directly to Paros from one of Athens' popular ports, like Piraeus or Rafina. If you're already island hopping, Paros can be reached quickly from neighboring hot spots like Naxos, Mykonos, and Santorini. It's best to have a little patience, as travelers wish they knew about Greek ferry delays.
You can also fly directly from Athens to Paros on Aegean Airlines, Olympic Air, or SKY Express; flights are about 40 minutes. Keep in mind that Paros has an extremely small airport, and taxis aren't typically lined up outside. Scheduling a ride in advance is highly recommended. Alternatively, plenty of rental car companies are located on the island, including several by the airport.
For those up for a bit of an adventure, 4x4s or quads are available for rent while on the island. Many travel groups opt for this mode of transportation. The pros? They're relatively easy to drive and park. The cons? Your engine might just cut out in the middle of the road, and you'll have to restart it quickly. But even little hiccups seem to add to the adventure on the island of Paros.