Visit This Breathtaking Greek Island For A Santorini Look-Alike Without The Crowds

Cycladic staples like stone streets and winding alleys are prevalent in Paros. The town also features the famous Greek whitewashed buildings with blue doors and shutters enveloped by bright pink bougainvilleas. Two must-see towns in Paros are Parikia in the west and Naoussa in the north. As the capital, Parikia is where most ferries dock, and beaches, restaurants, and bars dot the bay as it curves along. Stroll through the town to make your way to a cozy, secluded restaurant (like Apollo Garden), or buy a pair of handmade sandals at Atelier Paros.

To the northeast, the trendy city of Naoussa has been consistently gaining notoriety thanks to an influx of upscale hotels — most notably, the chic Avant Mar and the Cosme. The former boasts a sleek pool, private beach, and design-forward rooms with marble sinks and Aesop products. Nestled in a Mediterranean garden, Avant Mar's restaurant Matsuhisa comes from Nobu Matsuhisa, the sushi legend behind Nobu. At the beachfront Cosme resort, you can take a dip in the half-moon pool or walk right out into the blue water of the Aegean. The hotel's can't-miss spot is Parostià, a Medite-Grecian eatery run by the acclaimed chef Yiannis Kiorohlou, who cooked at La Petite Maison in Cannes and La Guérite in Saint Barts.

Make time in your schedule for a day trip to the nearby Antiparos. It's about one nautical mile southwest of Paros' Pounda port, and the ferry ride takes about 7 minutes. A short walk from the port will surround you with adorable shops and authentic tavernas.