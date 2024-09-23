Avoid California's Crowded John Muir Trail For This Wildly Scenic And Underrated Hike

"Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees," the naturalist John Muir wrote in 1901 (via National Park Service). "The winds will blow their own freshness into you and the storms their energy, while cares will drop off like autumn leaves." More and more hikers are discovering the wisdom of those words and following Muir out into the wilderness — many by setting out on the trail that bears his name. Perhaps too many.

Today, the 211-mile John Muir Trail forms the most famously scenic segment of the Pacific Crest Trail, stretching between Mount Whitney and Yosemite, and people from all over the world make the pilgrimage to California to hike it. But you'll need a hard-to-get permit, and because of its storied reputation, you'll find the trail relatively crowded.

For a more remote alternative, strap on your boots and backpack and head for the Boundary Trail in Washington's Pasayten wilderness. This 80-mile trail travels east to west, hugging the Canadian border. Just like the John Muir Trail, the Boundary crosses a remote wilderness with no roads, soars over high mountain passes, ranges beside crystal-clear alpine lakes, and offers up abundant wildlife along the way. Less abundant? Humankind. This trail is every bit as remote as California's Lost Coast Trail, but the rewards are mighty, as most visitors return from the Pasayten Wilderness saying it's one of the most beautiful places they've ever been.

