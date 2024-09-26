The 'Grand Canyon' Of Maine Is A Wildly Underrated Hiking Destination Full Of Wildlife

Three hours north of the capital city of Augusta, an hour and a half northwest of the little city of Bangor, Maine, and deep in the untamed backcountry known as the 100-Mile Wilderness, you'll find the impressive gorge known as the Grand Canyon of Maine: Gulf Hagas. While it's nowhere near as deep as the actual Grand Canyon, Gulf Hagas is an impressive 400 feet deep. There, you'll find a river cascading down into the depths in a number of waterfalls, so you can hike through the wilderness to the sound of rushing water. While it is a popular expedition, you can still find some privacy on its best known trail loop outside of peak times. If you want to go at 11 a.m. on a beautiful summer afternoon, there are still trails in the area with extraordinary views.

Even if you don't mind sharing the trail, there's a good reason to try to enjoy this area in quiet solitude (or at least with some calm hiking buddies). The wildlife here is incredible. As you walk around the gorge, you may see birds like belted kingfishers flitting around the water and the edge of the woods. In the water, you might see river otters being stalked by hungry foxes on the bank. If you're very lucky, you may even spot an enormous moose munching on the undergrowth and diving into the water for soft water weeds.