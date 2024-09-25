Europe's Most Jaw-Dropping Aquarium Is In A Historic WWII Flak Tower

Located in Vienna's Esterhazypark, the Haus des Meeres (House of the Seas) aquarium may appear to be an entirely modern building constructed with steel and glass. However, Nazi authorities built the structure in 1944 as a flak tower designed to protect Vienna from Allied aircraft. The 150 ft Nazi structure was one of three flak towers in Vienna and similar to fortifications built in Hamburg and Berlin.

After the German defeat in May 1945, the L-Tower stood unoccupied until the late 1950s, when the city repurposed the relic as Haus des Meeres. Since the 1990s, Haus des Meeres has undergone numerous renovations and extensions to accommodate 600 species and 10,000 animals, including fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, and mammals. Awarded the Vienna Tourism Prize in 2017, the Haus des Meeres continues to go from strength to strength and recorded an all-time high of 930,000 visitors in 2023. Before driving three hours to the majestic Grüner See in the Austrian Alps or cruising down the Danube, allow this unique 11-floor aquarium to bring nature to you.