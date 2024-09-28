Avoid Crowds At This Underrated Beach Town On The French Riviera Right By A National Park
It doesn't get much more quintessentially Cote d'Azur than the charming town of Cassis. Tucked away, not far from France's oldest and second-largest city, Marseilles, visitors will find sun-soaked beaches, craggy cliff sides, and a pastel-hued historic core with terracotta-tile roofs as the piece de resistance.
Perched between the highest sea cliff in France to the south and the striking Calanques National Park to the north, visitors spend their days hiking trails above town and diving into cerulean sea and nights sipping local white wine (said to be some of the best in Provence) with a view of the Med. From perusing the local market for local cheese and honey to getting lost in the cobblestone alleys, a visit to Cassis is all about discovering the simple pleasures that France is so well known for.
Many have fallen in love with this sleepy, seaside hamlet, from famed artist Paul Signac who captured the port of Cassis in pointillism to the thousands of tourists who come in search of rocky limestone coves known as calanques. And yet, Cassis is underrated enough to still feel like an undiscovered gem. Here are a few tips to make your trip to this romantic, Provencal maritime village memorable.
Best beaches in and near Cassis
With turquoise water and stretches of white sand, the shoreline around Cassis are among the French beaches that could be mistaken for the Caribbean. Go just a bit further to the east and the coast gets even more interesting, showing off the calanques, Cassis' claim to national park fame.
The Plage de la Grande Mer is Cassis' "city beach," located just opposite the port and dotted with delicious restaurants. Like many Mediterranean beaches, Plage de la Grande Mer is a mix of sand and pebbles and boasts striking views of Château Hill. You'll find any and all amenities here, from pedal boat rentals to showers and toilets. If you're just popping in to Cassis for a quick visit and want to clock some time in the sand, this is the perfect one to add to your itinerary.
Plage du Bestouan is also close to town but typically less crowded than Plage de la Grande Mer. Although this is another pebble beach, you'll get stunning views of Cap Canaille in the distance and traditional homes overlooking the water. An even rockier beach but no less beautiful, Plage de l'Arene is situated on the eastern side of Cassis. Fringed with pine trees and views of Château Hill, you'll need sturdy shoes to enjoy this beach. Inching closer to the dazzling calanques, Plage Bleue is perched at the far western corner of town. This is less a beach and more a diving platform and a good spot for jumping off rocks.
Visiting Calanques National Park from Cassis
The calanques that surround Cassis are one of the biggest draws in the area. To put it simply, calanques are narrow inlets and coves with steep limestone cliffs. The best place to see them? In Calanques National Park, a preserved area of coastline that stretches 12 miles and also extends inland, encompassing over 12,000 acres.
The nearest calanques happens to be just 10 minutes from downtown Cassis, Port-Mious, with Port-Pin and Calanque d'en Vau, following close behind. These geologic wonders continue on up the coast northwards towards Marseilles and even include a few to the south of Cassis. While the calanques themselves are the main draw, with their perfectly turquoise water, beaches, and rocky swim platforms, you'll also find hiking trails that wind up into the hills.
Exploring Parc National des Calanques can be a little tricky. While renting a car will give you the freedom to explore as much or as little as you want, some of the calanques can only be accessed by boat and parking is limited, especially in the summer months. Keep in mind that Cassis might be underrated, but you'll still want to avoid most of the French Riviera in the heat of summer. Renting a boat in Cassis is a great option if you're comfortable with navigating the craggy coast and driving. There are also plenty of tours that leave from Cassis by both boat and bus.