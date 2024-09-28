Avoid Crowds At This Underrated Beach Town On The French Riviera Right By A National Park

It doesn't get much more quintessentially Cote d'Azur than the charming town of Cassis. Tucked away, not far from France's oldest and second-largest city, Marseilles, visitors will find sun-soaked beaches, craggy cliff sides, and a pastel-hued historic core with terracotta-tile roofs as the piece de resistance.

Perched between the highest sea cliff in France to the south and the striking Calanques National Park to the north, visitors spend their days hiking trails above town and diving into cerulean sea and nights sipping local white wine (said to be some of the best in Provence) with a view of the Med. From perusing the local market for local cheese and honey to getting lost in the cobblestone alleys, a visit to Cassis is all about discovering the simple pleasures that France is so well known for.

Many have fallen in love with this sleepy, seaside hamlet, from famed artist Paul Signac who captured the port of Cassis in pointillism to the thousands of tourists who come in search of rocky limestone coves known as calanques. And yet, Cassis is underrated enough to still feel like an undiscovered gem. Here are a few tips to make your trip to this romantic, Provencal maritime village memorable.

