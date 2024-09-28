Rick Steves Says This Panhandle City Has America's Ugliest State Capitol Building

That ugly capitol? A few years ago, the state held a design competition, and an award-winning avant garde LA architectural firm called Morphosis won with a futuristic, translucent dome that looks like an alien egg about to hatch. The townsfolk weren't fans of the design, so when funds ran out, there was a sigh of relief. The old capitol may be ugly, but it's also unobtrusive, doing little to detract from the frontier-town ambiance Rick Steves so admired when he visited. And as cruise ports go, it's a charmer.

But you don't come all the way to Alaska to be a townie — Juneau is also the gateway to the vaunted Inside Passage, and seeing it up close is the very good reason Steves, who can go anywhere he likes, booked a cruise here. Only a boat deck grants access to those grand views you can't really see any other way but gliding by on the water, jaws agape as glaciers calve, whales breach, and mountains soar. The cruise Steves took out of Juneau was a typical Alaskan Cruise, in that the focus wasn't on port hopping, but on gliding by some of the grandest scenery in the world, an itinerary Steves enthusiastically described as "seven days of pure nature."

To board an Alaskan cruise, you can fly to Juneau from Seattle in two hours, but you can't drive here, as the city is perched on the side of steep mountains and not connected to the rest of the continent by any road. State-run ferries travel the Alaska Marine Highway, connecting Juneau to Bellingham, Washington, in the south — a three day trip — and continuing, in stages, all the way to the Aleutian Islands in the north.

