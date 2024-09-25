The Wildly Underrated And Breathtaking Island Boasting Some Of The Best Food In Greece

The roads to Sifnos' long history of culinary excellence all point to one man: Chef Nikolaos Tselementes. After writing and publishing Greece's first cookbook in 1932 titled "Odigos Mageirikis," he quickly gained notoriety around the world. The book provided a never-been-done-before documentation of traditional Greek cuisine, and included a few of his more modern interpretations. His work left a lasting impact on the culinary world that is still felt decades later.

While the famed chef may have put the island on the map, the culture of next-level cuisine existed long before that. Since 3000 BC, pottery has been a big part of Sifnos' residents day-to-day, as well as one of their sources of income. Locals would carefully craft ceramics in their pottery workshops, often spending Monday to Saturday sculpting, painting, and waiting for traders to arrive on boats to buy and ship their pieces. When potters came home after a long week of work, they often arrived hungry, which led to the birth of Sifnos' most well-known local dish, revithada. This coveted chickpea stew is a lazy-day favorite since all you need to do is throw the ingredients (chickpeas, onions, olive oil, water, salt, and bay leaves) into a clay pot, and let it cook overnight. Back in the day, it was a way for the wives to have a "day off" from cooking, according to George Narlis of Sifnos' Narlis Farms (via National Geographic).

Revithada isn't the only Sifnian dish that has been passed through generations. In fact, much of the cuisine on the island today has been tried and tested throughout time. The food on Sifnos is simple, but the flavors are never lacking. With a bounty of fresh produce like olives, honey, capers, and chickpeas, the island's residents don't typically need much more than their locally-sourced ingredients to create savory delights.