Bike Through A Tunnel Of Fall Color On This Historic Virginia Rail Trail

The trail ride begins at Whitetop Station, Virginia, and runs through Damascus to Abingdon. The first section to Damascus is mainly downhill, with a gentle elevation loss of about 1,600 feet over 17 miles. It can be ridden in one afternoon and is the most popular ride on the trail, perfect for a family outing. You can rent bikes in Damascus at any number of rental services or bring your own mechanical steeds and just use the shuttle. Reservations are a good idea, as they do get fully booked.

The tree-lined trail cuts through bucolic farmlands and rolls over 47 picturesque trestle bridges. Stop for a beverage at the historic Green Cove Station, or hold out for a big slice of the famous chocolate cake at the Taylor's Valley Creeper Trail Cafe around mile 10. Along the way, you'll ride beside tumbling creeks and trailside waterfalls. In springtime, rhododendrons bloom, but fall is when this trail becomes legendary. "If you want to feel like you really enveloped yourself in the fall foliage, I can't imagine a better way than riding the Virginia Creeper," one Tripadvisor visitor writes.

If you choose to continue to Abingdon, the rest of the trail is virtually flat. When you finish, you can have a celebratory glass of wine at Abingdon Vineyards on the South Holston River, only half a mile off the trail, to experience Appalachia's answer to the Napa Valley.

