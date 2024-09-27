Bike Through A Tunnel Of Fall Color On This Historic Virginia Rail Trail
The Virginia Creeper Trail is as rural and romantic as it sounds, especially in the fall when its broad, gentle grade becomes a kaleidoscopic corridor of orange, russet, and red leaves. Built on a former railroad bed that once ferried supplies over Appalachia's Blue Ridge Mountains, this 34-mile path is walkable, but it's best experienced as a glorious downhill bike trip. At its autumnal peak in October, this path could easily make it onto any list of breathtaking, bucket-list bike trails.
While Virginia's accessible and scenic Shenandoah National Park features an unfiltered span of wilderness, the Creeper Trail wanders through a rural wonderland of farmland, pastures, thick forest trees, and high mountain terrain, accommodating thousands of hikers and bikers every year. This magnificent route also has a lot of history. The original 115-mile railway was built around 1886, following a well-worn footpath used by Native Americans and early settlers, including pioneer and adventurer Daniel Boone. It included steep sections and earned the name "creeper" for how slowly the locomotives climbed the mountain grades. Trains stopped running in 1977, and the trail opened 10 years later, quickly earning a reputation as a jewel of Appalachia.
Riding the Virginia Creeper Trail
The trail ride begins at Whitetop Station, Virginia, and runs through Damascus to Abingdon. The first section to Damascus is mainly downhill, with a gentle elevation loss of about 1,600 feet over 17 miles. It can be ridden in one afternoon and is the most popular ride on the trail, perfect for a family outing. You can rent bikes in Damascus at any number of rental services or bring your own mechanical steeds and just use the shuttle. Reservations are a good idea, as they do get fully booked.
The tree-lined trail cuts through bucolic farmlands and rolls over 47 picturesque trestle bridges. Stop for a beverage at the historic Green Cove Station, or hold out for a big slice of the famous chocolate cake at the Taylor's Valley Creeper Trail Cafe around mile 10. Along the way, you'll ride beside tumbling creeks and trailside waterfalls. In springtime, rhododendrons bloom, but fall is when this trail becomes legendary. "If you want to feel like you really enveloped yourself in the fall foliage, I can't imagine a better way than riding the Virginia Creeper," one Tripadvisor visitor writes.
If you choose to continue to Abingdon, the rest of the trail is virtually flat. When you finish, you can have a celebratory glass of wine at Abingdon Vineyards on the South Holston River, only half a mile off the trail, to experience Appalachia's answer to the Napa Valley.
More ways to explore the Appalachian area
The town of Damascus is known as "Trail Town USA" for the many hiking and biking trails near here, including the Appalachian Trail, which marches through downtown. Just outside the city, the Appalachian intersects with the Virginia Creeper Trail more than once, so you can make a spectacular backpacking loop by combining sections of the two historic routes. This is a 56-mile trip that takes several days, so prepare by finding a way to stay in touch with your loved ones while thru-hiking. U.S. Forest Service campgrounds are also available in the area — just be sure to use the bear lockers provided to store your food, as black bears enjoy these trails as much as humans.
If you're a hiker short on time and/or ambition, you can make a pretty 8.7-mile loop of the two trails, starting at Sundog Outfitters in Damascus. Huff it uphill on the rocky Appalachian Trail, then stride down the easy Creeper on the way back. Then, head to the Damascus Diner, where you can order a "Thru Hiker" burger piled high with hash browns, eggs, and bacon. If that doesn't sound delicious, you just haven't hiked enough.