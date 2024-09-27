Hidden In Montana's Rocky Mountains Is A Tranquil Year-Round Resort Town On A Pretty Lake

When it comes to quintessential lakeside towns, places like Lake Tahoe and Lake Placid may come to mind. However, this enchanting small town tucked within the Rocky Mountains of Montana offers stunning beauty without the fanfare. Bigfork, Montana is nestled on the shores of Flathead Lake, a vast freshwater lake encircled by snow-capped mountains and rugged forests. It is a haven of outdoor recreation all year round, with incredible arts, culture, shopping, and dining in the charming downtown district.

The town has received many accolades over the years, with honorable mentions in publications like National Geographic, The Great Towns of America, 100 Best Small Art Towns, and more. Travelers have also deemed Bigfork one of the best lake towns in America. As if the immediate surroundings are not enticing enough, Bigfork is also less than 40 miles away from Montana's largest state park, Glacier National Park, renowned for its natural beauty. While you're there, you can take a drive on one of America's most scenic roads.

There are so many reasons to pay a visit to this lesser-known small town in Montana's Rockies. The town offers something for everyone, from rugged backcountry adventures to fine dining and theater. Let's dive into the many attractions and must-do activities, so you can start dreaming up your next getaway.

