Europe's Oldest Rainforest Is An Underrated National Park Known As Yosemite Of The Balkans
Europe's final living set of lungs, the Perućica Rainforest, dapples the mountainous trails that run through Sutjeska National Park. Covering more than 43,000-square-acres of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the national park encompasses three rivers, an azure alpine lake, several soaring peaks, green plateaus, and one Europe's last remaining primeval forests. Set out on a hiking trail, explore via 4x4 on a "Sutjeska safari," or raft along its winding waters for the best perspective on the park.
Because this region of Europe is more affordable than other countries, the Balkans are growing more and more popular. Yet this expansive national park, conserved for the sake of scientific research rather than tourism appeal, still flies under the radar. Visit in summer on its shoulder months to avoid tough winter conditions. The easiest way to access Sutjeska National Park is by car — it takes around 2 hours from the capital, Sarajevo, or 3.5 hours from the Croatian coastal hotspot of Dubrovnik.
The Perućica Rainforest is unlike anything in Europe
Perućica Rainforest is largely comprised of mountain maples, pines and beech-fir trees, wrapped around muddied trails and perched over the mountain valleys of Sutjeska National Park. There are some 330 species of rare, endangered, and endemic plants in the entire national park, many of these concentrated in the haunting primeval forest. The diverse topography encompassed within the bounds of Sutjeska National Park allows species to thrive, each plant etching out its own ideal space within wide, open plateaus or in between the cracks of the mountain's mottled crag.
Many animals slink in the shadows of the rainforest brush. Keep an eye out for hook-horned chamois and peering roe deer, and pay close attention for a chance to spot shy foxes and badgers. There are some less friendly critters sharing the forest trails, too. Large brown bears, snorting wild boars, and circling wolves are all best kept at a distance by explorers in the park.
Explore the mountain trails of Sutjeska National Park
Unsurprisingly, the Yosemite of the Balkans is best explored on the network of weaving hiking routes. Embarking on the Prijevor to Maglic trail, your feet will carry you through the UNESCO-protected rainforest, over tricky, vertiginous terrain, and up to the peak of Bosnia and Herzegovina's highest mountain. Hikers prepared for the effort get their pay off with the panoramic views over the country, as well as underrated and equally beautiful neighboring Montenegro, and the emerald waters of Trnovačko Lake.
There are a number of other trails that run through the forest and wider national park that don't require such a high level of fitness, especially common within the rainforest itself. Another of the scenic lakes, Jagodino Lake, can also be spotted on an easy, vista-lined 40-minute walk from Volujak mountain hut, south of the park. Interested travelers can also join canyoning tours, 4x4 backroad explorations, and river rafting routes within the park.