Europe's Oldest Rainforest Is An Underrated National Park Known As Yosemite Of The Balkans

Europe's final living set of lungs, the Perućica Rainforest, dapples the mountainous trails that run through Sutjeska National Park. Covering more than 43,000-square-acres of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the national park encompasses three rivers, an azure alpine lake, several soaring peaks, green plateaus, and one Europe's last remaining primeval forests. Set out on a hiking trail, explore via 4x4 on a "Sutjeska safari," or raft along its winding waters for the best perspective on the park.

Because this region of Europe is more affordable than other countries, the Balkans are growing more and more popular. Yet this expansive national park, conserved for the sake of scientific research rather than tourism appeal, still flies under the radar. Visit in summer on its shoulder months to avoid tough winter conditions. The easiest way to access Sutjeska National Park is by car — it takes around 2 hours from the capital, Sarajevo, or 3.5 hours from the Croatian coastal hotspot of Dubrovnik.