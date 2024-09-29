America's First Public Beach Is A New England Beauty Full Of History, Food, And Seaside Fun
The first public beach in the United States is located just 5 miles north of the always popular vacation destination of Boston. Skirting the Massachusetts Bay, the Revere Beach Reservation dates back to 1895, and Revere Beach is a designated historical landmark. Beloved by local travelers for more than a century, the original layout mimicked the the quirky coastal British seaside towns frequented by Victorian sojourners. Dance pavilions, such as the Ocean Pier Ballroom and Wonderland, could be found across the beachfront town, and roller coasters and carousels lured visitors to Revere for decades. These days there are fewer high thrills on offer, but the town retains its charm.
Conveniently located on the beautiful and historic Massachusetts coast, the journey from Boston is short and painless. If you drive or take a taxi you can arrive in under 15 minutes, traffic dependent. Travelers who prefer to stick to public transport can access the beach via the T's Blue Line at the Wonderland and Revere Beach stop ($2.80). It's best to visit during summer to catch the best rays and the views of beachgoers sprawled along the sands.
Things to do when visiting Revere Beach
A languid lounge is the first activity on the docket for most visitors to Revere Beach. The sandy shore is guarded by a lifeguard from late June to early September and the waters are typically pleasant for swimmers of all capabilities. If you're planning to travel in July, you'll have the added spectacle of watching more than a million New Englanders flock to the shore for the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival. Check out grandiose palaces and pseudo-Grecian sculptures carved from the dense sand, or pay a visit to the extra food vendors that gather to serve festivalgoers.
The miles of unperturbed coastline also attract licensed fishermen, angling for small to medium sized catches off the shore. Boating is also a popular activity for travelers tired of lazing on the shore. Rent a vessel at nearby Marina at the Warf, a five-minute sail back to Revere Beach, for roughly $115 per foot and cruise around the sunny beach town in style. It's also possible to go rent a canoe or a kayak and set out through the urban nature reserve Belle Isle Marsh Reservation to paddle past perching egrets resting in the wetlands.
Enjoy signature East Coast seafood dishes around Revere Beach
The Atlantic Shore and fresh shellfish go hand in hand. A trip to the coast necessitates a fish-fueled stop, and Belle Isle Seafood is an ideal option. Overlooking both the Belle Isle Inlet and the Boston Skyline, the seafood shack is only a short distance from the main hub of Revere Beach. Drop in for overstuffed rolls bursting the delicate tail, knuckle, and claws of butter-doused New England lobster.
For a more refined dining option than the classic seafood shack, head back into town to try Dryft. Ideally located for beachfront cocktails, sleekly designed, and presenting a creative take on coastal classics, it's more of a shoes and shirt required venue than many popular Revere spots. It's worth the marginal brush up to slurp down ice-cooled oysters, risotto topped with butter-poached lobster, and floral cocktails mixed with ingredients like lavender and Earl Grey tea. Revere Beach is also well-known among Bostonians as the original location of Kelly's Roast Beef. Try the famous regional fast-food chain at its flagship store for a signature sandwich or heaping pile of deep-fried fish.