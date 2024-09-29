America's First Public Beach Is A New England Beauty Full Of History, Food, And Seaside Fun

The first public beach in the United States is located just 5 miles north of the always popular vacation destination of Boston. Skirting the Massachusetts Bay, the Revere Beach Reservation dates back to 1895, and Revere Beach is a designated historical landmark. Beloved by local travelers for more than a century, the original layout mimicked the the quirky coastal British seaside towns frequented by Victorian sojourners. Dance pavilions, such as the Ocean Pier Ballroom and Wonderland, could be found across the beachfront town, and roller coasters and carousels lured visitors to Revere for decades. These days there are fewer high thrills on offer, but the town retains its charm.

Conveniently located on the beautiful and historic Massachusetts coast, the journey from Boston is short and painless. If you drive or take a taxi you can arrive in under 15 minutes, traffic dependent. Travelers who prefer to stick to public transport can access the beach via the T's Blue Line at the Wonderland and Revere Beach stop ($2.80). It's best to visit during summer to catch the best rays and the views of beachgoers sprawled along the sands.