The Florida Zoo That Takes Wildlife Experiences To New Levels With Unique Kayaking Adventures
When people typically think of Florida, they imagine long stretches of golden sand and sparkling crystal blue water. While that's a fairly accurate depiction for much of Florida, it overlooks what the state offers when you leave the beaches in areas like the Space Coast. More than just swamplands and the Everglades, the Sunshine State is a series of diverse ecosystems featured in attractions like the Brevard Zoo. As Melbourne's premier zoo, Brevard is an animal lovers paradise, but it takes the typical zoo experience to a whole new level in presenting some of its varied wildlife.
Typically, visiting a zoo means walking between exhibits, stopping briefly to watch Mother Nature's most magnificent creatures in habitats that typically closely resemble their natural homes. Brevard Zoo kicks the experience up a notch with immersive experiences that aim to get people closer to the wonders of nature. If you've ever wanted to cruise through the wetlands of Africa, then Melbourne's family-friendly zoo and its Expedition Africa kayaking adventure need to be on your radar.
Adventure through Africa without leaving Florida
Expedition Africa is a guided tour that sets visitors up with their own two-person kayak, which they'll paddle through safe exhibits, unfettered by visual encumbrances like tall fences and panes of plexiglass. From their kayak, guests will watch spectacular animals in a faithful recreation of their natural environment, whether it's a giraffe grazing tall trees by the river's shores or a massive white rhino sunbathing beneath the Floridian sun. Brevard puts animal comfort first, allowing them the free roam to move through their habitat as they wish, so sightings can't be guaranteed.
Expedition Africa is only one of Brevard's thrilling kayaking experiences, as guests can also paddle through the Wetlands Outpost in a self-guided adventure. It's a similar experience, just with the opportunity to see a different animals. If user reviews are any indication, both kayaking adventures are must-see exhibits during a Brevard Zoo visit. Many Tripadvisor reviews add to Brevard's five stars with ample praise for the guided kayak tour. One visitor, who details camels, water buffaloes, and ring-tailed lemurs they saw, called it "an excellent adventure." Another describes seeing an African rock python and cheetah during a visit they describe as "amazing."
Brevard Zoo keeps Expedition Africa and Wetlands Outpost accessible with $12.95 and $6 entry fees. Both are available to visitors five years of age and older.
What else can visitors do at Brevard Zoo?
Though you'll make many memories at Expedition Africa and Wetlands Outposts, neither kayak tour is long enough to completely fill a day at Melbourne's zoo. Luckily, there's plenty more to see and enjoy, so you can feasibly stay a few hours among the wildlife. Along with the expected habitats featuring majestic animals like American bald eagles, American alligators, kangaroos, ostriches, zebras, otters, snakes, and much more, guests can get up close and personal with select animals.
Throughout the day, you can visit the sloths, participate in a stingray feeding, feed a baby kangaroo, or take a seat for an educational lesson during one of the daily Zoo Chats. What do gators eat? Can a giraffe be trained? How do keepers care for bears? All the questions you have about what happens at a zoo may be answered in a one-on-one chat session. More adventurous parties can take a break from the animals at Treetop Trek, a neighboring attraction where you can zipline over the wetland's habitat.
Unlike smaller zoos, you can spend a large chunk of your day at Brevard. Though you're not short on dining options surrounding the zoo, on-site dining is available at Nourish 321 and Slice. Nourish 321's traditional menu features classics like cheeseburgers, salads, sandwiches, and vegan options. At Slice by the Indian River Play Lagoon, you can indulge your love for pizza and other Italian favorites in a casual setting with zoo views.