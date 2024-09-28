The Florida Zoo That Takes Wildlife Experiences To New Levels With Unique Kayaking Adventures

Expedition Africa is a guided tour that sets visitors up with their own two-person kayak, which they'll paddle through safe exhibits, unfettered by visual encumbrances like tall fences and panes of plexiglass. From their kayak, guests will watch spectacular animals in a faithful recreation of their natural environment, whether it's a giraffe grazing tall trees by the river's shores or a massive white rhino sunbathing beneath the Floridian sun. Brevard puts animal comfort first, allowing them the free roam to move through their habitat as they wish, so sightings can't be guaranteed.

Expedition Africa is only one of Brevard's thrilling kayaking experiences, as guests can also paddle through the Wetlands Outpost in a self-guided adventure. It's a similar experience, just with the opportunity to see a different animals. If user reviews are any indication, both kayaking adventures are must-see exhibits during a Brevard Zoo visit. Many Tripadvisor reviews add to Brevard's five stars with ample praise for the guided kayak tour. One visitor, who details camels, water buffaloes, and ring-tailed lemurs they saw, called it "an excellent adventure." Another describes seeing an African rock python and cheetah during a visit they describe as "amazing."

Brevard Zoo keeps Expedition Africa and Wetlands Outpost accessible with $12.95 and $6 entry fees. Both are available to visitors five years of age and older.

