An Under-The-Radar Canyon Promises The Best Fall Foliage Views Without Crowds In Alabama
Sweet home, Alabama. Home to sweet tea, boiled peanuts, and stunning fall foliage. That's right — while the Heart of Dixie may not be the first place your mind goes to when you think of the best American destinations to see fall foliage, Alabama is home to a scenic spot that is perfect for welcoming the season and enjoying fall views without the annoyance of foliage-following tourists.
Located in the mountainous northwest region of the state, Dismals Canyon is an under-the-radar National Natural Landmark that, despite its negative name, promises some of the best fall views in Alabama. An easy day trip, the privately-owned-and-operated canyon is less than a two-hour drive west from Huntsville over the Tennessee River, and you can also get there from Memphis, Tennessee, in the north or from Birmingham in the south.
Furthering its appeal, the attraction is home to a charming Country Store stocked with souvenirs and old-fashioned candies as well as a nostalgic Soda Fountain serving sandwiches, drinks, sweets, and ice cream. Fuel up with a coffee or snack from the Soda Fountain, then get ready to discover all of the adventures this hidden gem has to offer.
Fall adventures at Dismals Canyon
Experience autumn in an entirely new way by hiking through the canyon's sunken forest. Dismals Canyon's one-and-a-half-mile trail takes visitors over six natural bridges and past giant boulders, waterfalls, gorgeous greenery, and old-growth timber as they hike the canyon floor. Cool, comfortable October temperatures make fall hiking a breeze, and the canyon's biodiversity offers unique fall views that you won't find in the most-traveled fall foliage destinations. Admission to the conservatory and canyon floor is $20 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 with higher costs on weekends.
On Friday and Saturday evenings, a slightly spooky guided night tour is offered for brave visitors looking to take their fall nature experience to the next level. The Dismalite Night Tour leads visitors into a pitch-black canyon to find blue glow worms known as dismalites. As you gaze up at the canyon walls, you might just lose track of where the glowing insects stop and the stars begin. Luckily for fall adventurers, the end of September through the beginning of October is one of the best times to spot dismalites.
Adventurers interested in this great bioluminescent destination can book a tour for $25 per adult or save a few bucks on both experiences with a day-and-night combo admission, which costs $43.50 for adults.
The best time to visit Dismals Canyon for fall views
Visitors can spot fall colors at Dismals Canyon beginning in early October. Peak fall foliage is expected from late-October to early November. By mid-November, the leaves in Dismal Canyon will be past their peak, so plan on visiting between the end of October through the first days of November for the best views. The last operating day of the season tends to be around early November, so if you try to go closer to Thanksgiving, the conservatory will be closed. If you'll be traveling to even more destinations on your Alabama bucket list on your way to or from Dismals Canyon, check out this map and discover where to spot even more scenic fall foliage during your trip.
The canyon's operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Before heading to the canyon, be sure to read over their full operating hours as last admission, hiking trail closures, and night tour departure times vary by day. Campsites and cabins are nearby for those who want to turn Dismals Canyon into a weekend camping trip.