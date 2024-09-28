An Under-The-Radar Canyon Promises The Best Fall Foliage Views Without Crowds In Alabama

Sweet home, Alabama. Home to sweet tea, boiled peanuts, and stunning fall foliage. That's right — while the Heart of Dixie may not be the first place your mind goes to when you think of the best American destinations to see fall foliage, Alabama is home to a scenic spot that is perfect for welcoming the season and enjoying fall views without the annoyance of foliage-following tourists.

Located in the mountainous northwest region of the state, Dismals Canyon is an under-the-radar National Natural Landmark that, despite its negative name, promises some of the best fall views in Alabama. An easy day trip, the privately-owned-and-operated canyon is less than a two-hour drive west from Huntsville over the Tennessee River, and you can also get there from Memphis, Tennessee, in the north or from Birmingham in the south.

Furthering its appeal, the attraction is home to a charming Country Store stocked with souvenirs and old-fashioned candies as well as a nostalgic Soda Fountain serving sandwiches, drinks, sweets, and ice cream. Fuel up with a coffee or snack from the Soda Fountain, then get ready to discover all of the adventures this hidden gem has to offer.

