Here's What Movies Gets Wrong About Visiting Italy

Italy is a land of thrilling history, iconic landmarks, and world-beating food, but it is also the land of never-ending pasta noodles, loud men, and bad drivers. At least, that is what the movies will have you believe. Hollywood and Italy have long been friends, but the former tends to portray Italy and Italians in a somewhat stereotypical light. If you are planning a visit to Italy, it is best to do away with any predispositions that Hollywood (and other common myths) may have instilled throughout the years.

Advertisement

For example, the 2010 film "Letters to Juliet" sets the scene for heartthrobs and romantic excitement beyond your wildest dreams. However, don't be surprised if your travels don't bring about the same happy ending. In "Letters to Juliet," Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) visits Juliet's Wall in Verona and meets the Juliet Club, who respond to the letters of the broken-hearted men and women who write about their love lives. Juliet's secretaries and Juliet's Wall are both real — you can visit Juliet's wall and balcony on a trip to Verona.

Less realistic is Sophie's fiancé, Victor (Gael García Bernal), who exhibits the loud and arrogant stereotypes of a typical Italian Hollywood character. Yes, some Italians are loud. Some are even arrogant. However, not every Italian man embodies these stereotypical traits. Similarly, in "Under the Tuscan Sun," the Italian men are portrayed as overbearing and opinionated, some even following Frances (Diane Lane) down the street and catcalling her. While these remain beloved romance films for many, it is important to slash the stereotypes before your visit abroad.

Advertisement