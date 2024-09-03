Here's What Movies Gets Wrong About Visiting Italy
Italy is a land of thrilling history, iconic landmarks, and world-beating food, but it is also the land of never-ending pasta noodles, loud men, and bad drivers. At least, that is what the movies will have you believe. Hollywood and Italy have long been friends, but the former tends to portray Italy and Italians in a somewhat stereotypical light. If you are planning a visit to Italy, it is best to do away with any predispositions that Hollywood (and other common myths) may have instilled throughout the years.
For example, the 2010 film "Letters to Juliet" sets the scene for heartthrobs and romantic excitement beyond your wildest dreams. However, don't be surprised if your travels don't bring about the same happy ending. In "Letters to Juliet," Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) visits Juliet's Wall in Verona and meets the Juliet Club, who respond to the letters of the broken-hearted men and women who write about their love lives. Juliet's secretaries and Juliet's Wall are both real — you can visit Juliet's wall and balcony on a trip to Verona.
Less realistic is Sophie's fiancé, Victor (Gael García Bernal), who exhibits the loud and arrogant stereotypes of a typical Italian Hollywood character. Yes, some Italians are loud. Some are even arrogant. However, not every Italian man embodies these stereotypical traits. Similarly, in "Under the Tuscan Sun," the Italian men are portrayed as overbearing and opinionated, some even following Frances (Diane Lane) down the street and catcalling her. While these remain beloved romance films for many, it is important to slash the stereotypes before your visit abroad.
Hollywood only shows Italians eating pasta and pizza
During the "eat" section of the movie "Eat Pray Love," we see a nearly two-minute scene where Liz (Julia Roberts) devours a plate of fresh spaghetti on a quaint patio in Rome. Next is yet another scene where the entrees are predominantly pasta. Liz orders spaghetti, pappardelle, linguini, and other dishes paired with several bottles of wine. She even makes a trip specifically to enjoy the pizzas from Naples. Let's be honest — ordering a pizza is a must when you visit Naples; it is considered the birthplace of pizza, after all. However, if you order a pepperoni pizza in Italy, you might not get what you expect. Instead of the spicy sausage in the U.S., you will likely receive delicious bell peppers in Italy.
Though Hollywood films only show people in Italy eating pasta and pizza, traditional Italian meals tend to cover a wide variety of dishes. First is the "primo," which typically consists of pasta, soup, or risotto. The "secondo," or second course, consists of a simple meat or fish dish. Finally, the side dish ("contorno") consists of salads or cooked vegetables. Many Italians also start with an antipasto, which serves as an appetizer and includes small bite-sized dishes like cheese, bread, or meat.
While pasta and pizza are popular in Italy, the locals don't exclusively eat carbs and cheese. From its fresh vegetables to simple seafood dishes, Italian cuisine is diverse and fresh. During your visit to Italy, find an authentic Italian restaurant and step outside the box by enjoying some of the country's lesser-known foods.
Movies and TV portray Italians as crazy drivers (usually on Vespas)
Movies like Netflix's "Love in the Villa" and "Love & Gelato" portray Italians as crazy drivers, narrowly missing pedestrians and other vehicles as they barrel down the narrow streets. Even in Gordon Ramsay's documentary series "Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip," Gino D'Acampo (the Italian host) cannot seem to drive in a straight line. In one scene, D'Acampo even strands their camper, forcing the trio to continue on foot. Though the trio laughs at the incident, it cements a stereotype many Italians are trying to shed.
Movies and TV portray drivers in Italy as bold, loud, and passionate. But journalist Alice Scarsi, who has an Italian driver's license, wrote in Express that this so-called "crazy" driving is simply an efficient way to close gaps in traffic and that honking and light-flashing is a good way to communicate with other drivers. If you plan on driving in Italy, make sure you don't drive like a tourist and annoy the locals.
And then, there's the Vespa. The Pixar movie "Luca" certainly makes it seem like Italians love these stylish scooters. Alas, enjoying gelato on a Vespa is not what every Italian dreams of. Vespas are prominent in nearly every movie or show set in Italy, including "The White Lotus," "The Equalizer 3," and "Uncharted." Don't be fooled by the product placement — Italians love and cherish several other scooter brands. When in Rome, give the other brands a try as well.