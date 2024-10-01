Discover A Vegan Food Haven At This Romantic Tuscan Villa Surrounded By Scenic Rolling Hills

Agrivilla I Pini is surrounded by lush greenery, olive groves, regenerative gardens, and gorgeous vineyards. The villa features 11 minimalist lodgings, ideal for visitors looking to disconnect and recharge in a serene hillside refuge. Here, the pace of life is slow and intentional. Guests can explore a library filled with books on travel, architecture, sustainability, and international cuisine or take a dip in the saltwater pool, where loungers are perfectly placed to soak in the Tuscan sun. For those seeking inner peace, meditation and yoga are encouraged, making it the perfect retreat for relaxation and reflection against a backdrop of sweeping views.

The hotel-farmhouse is also home to an edible food forest nurtured by natural and regenerative farming methods. Depending on the season, the staff grow everything from fruits and vegetables to medicinal and culinary herbs. Agrivilla I Pini's historic vineyards, covering over 12 acres, also produce their own organic, vegan wine. A must-try during your stay is the fresh, estate-produced olive oil. And if you visit in October, you may even have the chance to participate in the communal olive harvest. All of their products, including the wines, herbs, olive oil, and marmalades, are available for purchase, offering the perfect Tuscan souvenir.

At the heart of the villa is its vegan seed-to-table restaurant, where nearly every ingredient is sourced from its own gardens or nearby organic farms. Vegan Restaurant I Pini serves homemade kombucha, organic wine, and seasonal dishes that pair perfectly with the stunning views. Guests can enjoy their meals while overlooking the scenic hills and medieval towers of San Gimignano in the distance, making every dining experience truly memorable.

