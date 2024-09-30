The Ultimate Family-Friendly Fall Getaway Awaits In This Mountainous Virginia Town

With the official start of fall, it's time to get into the spirit of the season with fall foliage drives, apple and pumpkin picking, and scenic nature hikes. Families will love a visit to Bedford, Virginia, a charming country town in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the base of the famous Peaks of Otter. These peaks are so majestic that Thomas Jefferson once believed that they were the tallest in America. The third president owned Poplar Forest, a plantation and retreat in Bedford that he designed in the early 19th century, which can now be toured. Bedford is also known for its National D-Day Memorial to honor the Allied forces' lives lost in Normandy in 1944.

Advertisement

While these two historic sites draw visitors to Bedford year round, the fall is a particularly pleasant time to visit with cooler temperatures and vibrant fall foliage. Families will delight at the multiple farms and orchards nearby for enjoying the harvest season, as well as easy access to the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway. For more adventurous activities that promise spectacular leaf-peeping, families can hike, bike, fish, boat, and horseback ride amongst Bedford's natural beauty.