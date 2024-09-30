The Ultimate Family-Friendly Fall Getaway Awaits In This Mountainous Virginia Town
With the official start of fall, it's time to get into the spirit of the season with fall foliage drives, apple and pumpkin picking, and scenic nature hikes. Families will love a visit to Bedford, Virginia, a charming country town in the Blue Ridge Mountains at the base of the famous Peaks of Otter. These peaks are so majestic that Thomas Jefferson once believed that they were the tallest in America. The third president owned Poplar Forest, a plantation and retreat in Bedford that he designed in the early 19th century, which can now be toured. Bedford is also known for its National D-Day Memorial to honor the Allied forces' lives lost in Normandy in 1944.
While these two historic sites draw visitors to Bedford year round, the fall is a particularly pleasant time to visit with cooler temperatures and vibrant fall foliage. Families will delight at the multiple farms and orchards nearby for enjoying the harvest season, as well as easy access to the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway. For more adventurous activities that promise spectacular leaf-peeping, families can hike, bike, fish, boat, and horseback ride amongst Bedford's natural beauty.
Adventures in the Blue Ridge Mountains
The stunning Blue Ridge Parkway, a winding drive spanning about 470 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains range, showcases Virginia at its most glorious in the fall. From Bedford, you can head out on long drives to drink in the striking colors of the forested mountains or stop along the way at scenic lookouts, historic landmarks, and beloved restaurants. The famed Peaks of Otter, which consist of three mountains, are fantastic for hiking, biking, zip-lining, and other active pursuits. This is an especially family friendly area as there are designated trails for kids known as TRACK trails. The most kid-friendly hiking trail in the Peaks of Otter is the Abbott Lake Trail, a pretty one-mile loop with forested lake and mountain views. For a longer route, the Johnson Farm Trail runs about two miles roundtrip and brings hikers to the historic Johnson Farm.
For easy access to these trails, stay at Peaks of Otter Lodge. Located right on the Parkway and Abbott Lake, the cozy lodge is the perfect base for exploring the region. Even if you're just passing through Bedford, don't miss the full-service Peaks of Otter Restaurant serving generous portions of comfort food with brilliant lake views. Rates here start at $162 per night.
Farms near Bedford
For more family friendly fun, head to one of Bedford's nearby farms and orchards. Gross Orchard boasts over 100 acres of apple trees that can be picked throughout the fall, and hosts an Apple Harvest Festival annually on the third Saturday of October. The Orchard also offers farm tours and hayrides and is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Another beloved family owned orchard is Johnson's Orchards, which has been in the family since the 1800s. Here, you can pick apples, sample fresh apple cider and donuts, stroll through orchard trails, and see the farm's flock of sheep, cattle, and goats. The orchards are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
A little further out of town is Layman Family Farms with fall classics like a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and hay wagon rides. The farms are open every day with varying hours, and tickets cost $20 to enjoy all of the farm's offerings.