America's Oldest Continuous Art Community Is A New England Gem Boasting Award-Winning Beaches

It may be difficult to imagine today, but long before Provincetown, Massachusetts, earned its standing as one of the best gay-friendly vacation destinations in the United States, the town at the outermost tip of Cape Cod was an isolated fishing and whaling outpost. And while the flamboyantly friendly energy of P-town (as it's known locally) may be front and center now — especially in the peak summer season — there's so much more to Provincetown than meets the eye, including top-rated beaches and the country's oldest established artists' colony.

The story of Provincetown's history is a whale of a tale. Originally settled by members of the indigenous Wampanoag and Nauset tribes, Provincetown was the Pilgrims' first point of landfall before they continued to head 20 miles west across Cape Cod Bay to establish Plymouth Colony. By the 1800s, skilled Portuguese fishermen were arriving in droves, drawn by the burgeoning whaling and fishing industries. But the heyday of the Provincetown's whaling industry was short-lived, and it had faded significantly by the 1870s.

The final blow came in the form of the Portland Gale of 1898. The massive storm wreaked havoc on what was left of Provincetown's maritime infrastructure, save for a few battered piers and scattered fishing shanties. But while it may have been the end of one era, it was the beginning of another. Those same worn structures, no longer used by fishermen, appealed to artists in search of studio space.

