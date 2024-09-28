Europe's Oldest Lake Is An Under-The-Radar Destination With Clear Water And Panoramic Views

The crystal clear water, fresh mountain air, and affordability of Lake Ohrid have been steadily attracting more visitors, but North Macedonia is still relatively unknown compared to its neighbor to the south, Greece. North Macedonia received over 1 million visitors in 2023 — that's an increase over 2022 but nothing compared to Greece's 32.7 million. But popularity doesn't always indicate quality, and judging from how foreign visitor arrivals are far outpacing the growth of domestic travel, word is definitely spreading about North Macedonia's bona fides as a tourist destination.

The country is home to Europe's oldest lake, Lake Ohrid, which North Macedonia also shares with the equally underrated Albania. Lake Ohrid is not huge by global standards (Lake Superior is 350 miles long compared to Ohrid's 19 miles), but the lake's age and biology make it special. Since North Macedonia is a landlocked country surrounded by Bulgaria, Kosovo, Serbia, Albania, and Greece, the lake is a welcome source of fresh water (and aquatic recreation) in the region.

The town of Ohrid is a two- to three-hour drive from North Macedonia's capital, Skopje. The international airport there receives flights from major carriers including Lufthansa and Swiss Air, though there are no direct flights to Skopje from the United States. But if you're looking for an adventure — specifically an affordable and under-the-radar European getaway — consider traveling to Ohrid to enjoy some culture, good food, and that beautiful lake.

