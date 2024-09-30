Escape Crowds At This Secret White Sand Dune Paradise Of A Beach Near Orlando

On a secret white-sand shore near Cape Canaveral, travelers looking to escape the crowds at bustling Florida beaches can find paradise at Jetty Park. Around 54 miles east of Orlando, Jetty Park invites visitors to enjoy a day of beachy staples like swimming, surfing, and sunbathing, plus other fun activities like fishing and kayaking.

Home to playgrounds, campgrounds, and a 1,200-foot-long fishing pier, Jetty Park appeals as much to families as it does to anglers. Located on Florida's famous Space Coast and open for Kennedy Space Center launches, Jetty Park will also excite beach-goers who love the stars or dabble in amateur astronomy.

If you're looking for a unique Florida destination that swaps packed coasts for laidback vibes and plenty of fun recreation options, this is the beach for you. After a day of hiking along one of Florida's longest stretches of coastline, Cape Canaveral's Jetty Park is the perfect place to relax and focus on nothing but having an incredible vacation.