Escape Crowds At This Secret White Sand Dune Paradise Of A Beach Near Orlando
On a secret white-sand shore near Cape Canaveral, travelers looking to escape the crowds at bustling Florida beaches can find paradise at Jetty Park. Around 54 miles east of Orlando, Jetty Park invites visitors to enjoy a day of beachy staples like swimming, surfing, and sunbathing, plus other fun activities like fishing and kayaking.
Home to playgrounds, campgrounds, and a 1,200-foot-long fishing pier, Jetty Park appeals as much to families as it does to anglers. Located on Florida's famous Space Coast and open for Kennedy Space Center launches, Jetty Park will also excite beach-goers who love the stars or dabble in amateur astronomy.
If you're looking for a unique Florida destination that swaps packed coasts for laidback vibes and plenty of fun recreation options, this is the beach for you. After a day of hiking along one of Florida's longest stretches of coastline, Cape Canaveral's Jetty Park is the perfect place to relax and focus on nothing but having an incredible vacation.
Jetty Park's top activities and best attractions
Visitors can have the time of their life without ever leaving the sandy shores of Jetty Park. Open year-round from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jetty Park Beach has something for everyone. Sightseers will love exploring the beach's gorgeous white sand dunes on a morning beach walk. Families can park their RV at the nearby campground before heading down to the water or letting their kids burn off some energy at the playground. Meanwhile, anglers can break out their vacation fishing gear and take it to the Jetty Park Pier. Stretching across 4.5 acres, this beach is also great for everything from surfing and swimming to kayaking and biking.
Need a day away from the beach during your vacation? Less than three miles from Jetty Park Beach, visitors can find Manatee Sanctuary Park. Open from 7 a.m. until dusk, the park invites wildlife enthusiasts to stroll along the boardwalk and look for manatees in the Banana River. Make the most of your visit by packing a lunch to enjoy at the park's picnic tables.
When should travelers plan to visit Jetty Park?
With average high temperatures reaching the low 80s in April and staying warm through October, Jetty Park provides travelers plenty of time to enjoy its beaches throughout the year. Water temperatures that rarely dip below 70 mean surfers and swimmers can find plenty of time to splash around, too. For the warmest temperatures, visit in summer. While June through August are the region's busiest tourism months, hot and sunny weather makes up for the increased crowds.
If you prefer walks along the beach over splashing in the surf, consider visiting Jetty Park in fall and winter. Once the summer crowds clear out, travelers can enjoy cooler temperatures and serene beachside hikes. That said, both fall and summer vacationers will need to stay informed about Florida's weather hazards. Atlantic hurricane season lasts six months in Florida, so cautious travelers should make sure to watch the weather from June through November. Prepare for your visit by reading up on Florida's hurricane season dangers.