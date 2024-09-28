This Eerie Lake Is Said To Be The Most Haunted Destination In Yosemite National Park

Like the legends surrounding it, the hike to Grouse Lake is not for the faint of heart. Tucked into Yosemite's southwest corner, the trail leading to the remote lake is nearly 20 miles round-trip from the Bridalveil Creek Campground. Parallelling Chilnualna Falls for roughly 5 miles, the trail then splits off and fades into a lightly trodden path leading to the secluded lake — perfect conditions for seeing spirits.

It was likely this very path that Yosemite's first park ranger, Galen Clark, walked along in 1857 when he had an alleged encounter with the park's oldest documented ghost. Clark reported hearing mysterious sounds surrounding the lake, which he initially mistook for the whimpers of a lost dog from local Ahwahnechee natives. When asking them if they had lost a dog, the indigenous peoples told him that the sounds were not cries from a dog, but from the tormented spirit of a little boy who had drowned in the lake years before.

As legend has it, Clark wrote, the ghost cries out to the living, luring them to the edge of Grouse Lake and dragging them down to the bottom to meet his same fate. Whether or not it's true, the haunting tale is enough to make some hikers steer clear of the lake's dark waters.

